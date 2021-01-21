One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Politics

One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration

imorais
Bella Morais
1
Save
Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Andrew Angerer

We did it, y’all. We half-survived.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States, swiftly and effectively removing the orange dictator out of that undeserved position of power.

But I’m not here to recap the rollercoaster that was the last four years. No, I’m here to revisit and forever preserve for posterity the word and wonder of Black excellence that was on display before, during and after yesterday’s inauguration.

You can’t convince me that there wasn’t an exclusive group chat led by former first lady and forever icon Michelle Obama, where she coordinated the jewel-toned outfits and nudged Vice-President Kamala Harris in the direction of a monochromatic purple color scheme.

#Royalty

Advertisement

2 / 19

Menace to Society

Menace to Society

As the sun rose over Washington D.C., and a new day began, Donald Trump flew off into the distance, hopefully never to be seen again. Black Twitter has really outdone itself. From the AKAs to the Bernie memes, we’ve really shown how powerful we are.

I think I’m funny, I’m not even going to lie. I pride myself on my dry humor and feel very accomplished when someone laughs at one of my (not at all funny) jokes. But this? This is next-level humor that I wasn’t prepared for.

Advertisement

3 / 19

American Hero: Eugene Goodman, Police Officer Who Led Capitol Insurrectionists Away from Senate Chambers

American Hero: Eugene Goodman, Police Officer Who Led Capitol Insurrectionists Away from Senate Chambers

Eugene Goodman, who led insurrectionists away from the Senate on January 6, 2021, escorted Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris to the Inauguration Ceremony.
Eugene Goodman, who led insurrectionists away from the Senate on January 6, 2021, escorted Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris to the Inauguration Ceremony.
Photo: Pool (Getty Images)
Advertisement

4 / 19

I’ve Never Wanted a Fist Bump More

I’ve Never Wanted a Fist Bump More

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY (Getty Images)

We’ve got to talk about the fist bumps. They’re iconic. Fist bumps are clearly an important part of Barack and Joe’s relationship, but I think we can all agree that the bump Michelle Obama gave Kamala Harris after she was sworn in brought us all true joy.

She really was like “Sis, you done did that,” and we all felt it.

Advertisement

5 / 19

Democracy’s Child

Democracy’s Child

Advertisement

6 / 19

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Stopping to Greet Harris’ Family Was *Sniff*

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Stopping to Greet Harris’ Family Was *Sniff*

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Susan Walsh (Getty Images)
Advertisement

7 / 19

Historic: Kamala Harris, With Her Husband by Her Side, Sworn in as Vice President by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Historic: Kamala Harris, With Her Husband by Her Side, Sworn in as Vice President by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
Advertisement

8 / 19

Vice President Kamala D. Harris, y’all.

Vice President Kamala D. Harris, y’all.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Pool (Getty Images)
Advertisement

9 / 19

We Did It, Joe: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden Fist Bumps His New VEEP.

We Did It, Joe: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden Fist Bumps His New VEEP.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Andrew Angerer (Getty Images)
Advertisement

10 / 19

Joseph Robinette Biden, Flanked by Incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden Takes the Oath of Office as the 46th US President.

Joseph Robinette Biden, Flanked by Incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden Takes the Oath of Office as the 46th US President.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Getty Images)
Advertisement

11 / 19

The Other Squad: Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The Other Squad: Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Melina Mara (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 19

True Bromance: Former President Barack Obama hugs Former Vice President and 46th President Joe Biden.

True Bromance: Former President Barack Obama hugs Former Vice President and 46th President Joe Biden.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
Advertisement

13 / 19

For Beau: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Hug Their Children After the Swearing-In.

For Beau: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Hug Their Children After the Swearing-In.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
Advertisement

14 / 19

Passing the Torch: Michelle Obama Hugs First Lady Jill Biden.

Passing the Torch: Michelle Obama Hugs First Lady Jill Biden.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Greg Nash (Getty Images)
Advertisement

15 / 19

Poetry in Motion: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman reads “The Hill We Climb.” 

Poetry in Motion: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman reads “The Hill We Climb.” 

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: PATRICK SEMANSKY (Getty Images)
Advertisement

16 / 19

Amanda Gorman Take Her Bow After Delivering Her Inaugural Poem.

Amanda Gorman Take Her Bow After Delivering Her Inaugural Poem.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Johnathan Ernst (Getty Images)
Advertisement

17 / 19

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol—and the World Gasps.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol—and the World Gasps.

Illustration for article titled One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration
Photo: Jim Lo-Scalzo (Getty Images)
Advertisement

18 / 19

#TheVPLooksLikeMe

#TheVPLooksLikeMe

Advertisement

19 / 19

DISCUSSION