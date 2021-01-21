One Moment in Time: Black Excellence, Joy and Honor at the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Photo : Andrew Angerer

We did it, y’all. We half-survived.



On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States, swiftly and effectively removing the orange dictator out of that undeserved position of power.

But I’m not here to recap the rollercoaster that was the last four years. No, I’m here to revisit and forever preserve for posterity the word and wonder of Black excellence that was on display before, during and after yesterday’s inauguration.

You can’t convince me that there wasn’t an exclusive group chat led by former first lady and forever icon Michelle Obama, where she coordinated the jewel-toned outfits and nudged Vice-President Kamala Harris in the direction of a monochromatic purple color scheme.

#Royalty