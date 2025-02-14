Ohio Neo-Nazis Messed Around and Found Out, Former UConn Basketball Star Charged With Killing His Own Mother, Huge New Revelation In R. Kelly Saga, Diddy Claps Back at NBC With $100 Million Lawsuit And More

2 / 12
Welp! Thanks to Cincinnati’s Black Community, Neo-Nazis Storming the Streets Messed Around and Found Out
Over the last several months, there has been an uptick in white supremacists spreading hate in Ohio. In November, a Nazi march took place in Columbus. Just one month later, disturbing racist signs were popping up all over Cleveland. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Former UConn Basketball Star Charged With Killing His Own Mother, The Details Will Make Your Skin Crawl
A former University of Connecticut basketball player, Eric Cobb, has been charged in connection with the death of his mother, Erika Winford, 51, in Jacksonville, Fla. The details are the stuff of nightmares. - Candace McDuffie Read More
No, R. Kelly is still not cleared in terms of legal battles. His latest accusation doesn’t come from allegedly kidnapping women into a sex chamber. Instead these women claim he owes them something—big. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Detroit Woman in HUGE Trouble After Her Son’s Little Foot Was Found Sticking From A Grave In Her Yard
Michigan prosecutors slammed a Black mother with criminal charges after her son was found buried in her backyard. Prosecutors were so stunned by the incident, they said they didn’t think they’d ever see a case as bad as this. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Prepare to Cry: Detroit Mom Says The City Rebuffed Her As She Tried to Shield Her Babies From Freezing Weather
A Detroit mother of two is distraught after having to make arrangements to bury her children after they died from something that was preventable in America. In fact, the mother claims she sought city assistance to save their life but to no avail. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Blaine and Diane Smith are true evidence of reclaiming Black History, having ownership of up to 600 acres of land their enslaved ancestors used to farm. However, they’re facing a serious battle against the local Georgia government who authorized what they consider an unlawful seizure of their property. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Huge Development In the Case of That Phoenix Man Who Set Girlfriend on Fire and Left Her Baby in a Car Seat
A Phoenix man faced murder charges after his girlfriend’s body was found torched to a crisp and her infant was found abandoned. Now, he’s learned his fate after being found guilty in connection to both incidents. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Worst Auntie of The Year? Baltimore Woman Sentenced after Bodies of Niece and Nephew Found In Her Trunk
Four years ago, police conducted a routine traffic stop when they discovered a disturbing stench from the driver’s car. They later found the smell came from the decaying bodies of two children. The twist? The driver was a relative of the victims. - Kalyn Womack Read More
This Man Who Killed an Atlanta Black Woman in a Murder-For-Hire Plot Just Got Surprising News About His Future
A grisly case that took over national news years ago, involving a hitman hired to kill a Black Atlanta woman, now has a new development. The convicted killer is no longer sentenced to be executed. However, he’s not home free. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Sean “Diddy” Combs is clapping back once again from behind bars. The rapper filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal for their addition to the pile of Diddy documentaries. However, the egregious accusations made about him in the film may have fallen out of the bounds of “allegedly.” - Kalyn Womack Read More