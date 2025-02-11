Huge Development In the Case of That Phoenix Man Who Set Girlfriend on Fire and Left Her Baby in a Car Seat.

A Phoenix man faced murder charges after his girlfriend’s body was found torched to a crisp and her infant was found abandoned. Now, he’s learned his fate after being found guilty in connection to both incidents.

Antwaun Ware, 27, was sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Dunbar, back in 2018. Phoenix police say in March of that year, they were notified by passing drivers of a 7-month-old baby in a car seat abandoned on the side of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road, per ABC 15. Around the child, police found items belonging to Dunbar, including her identification.

Upon contacting Dunbar’s family, police said they were informed that the same day her baby was found, Dunbar was supposed to be traveling with Ware to get a paternity test. Investigators then traced Ware’s steps and determined that he ended up at a field. There, about three miles from the location the child was found, is where police found Dunbar’s charred remains, according to The Arizona Republic.

Authorities suspected Ware beat the woman to death and set her body on fire.

The family described Dunbar as “a sweet and struggling new mom” before her life was brutally taken, according to a GoFundMe post. The donations went toward funeral arrangements and supporting Dunbar’s mother with raising her grandchild.

Ware pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment. He was sentenced last Friday to natural life in prison.

“This defendant’s callous actions have no place in our community. Thanks to the hard work of my prosecutors, he will live the rest of his life behind bars,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement. “To the people who rescued this baby, I say ‘thank you.’ This child is alive today because of your heroic actions.”