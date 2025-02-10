Detroit Woman in HUGE Trouble After Her Son's Foot Was Found Sticking From A Grave In Her Yard

Michigan prosecutors slammed a Black mother with criminal charges after her son was found buried in her backyard. Prosecutors were so stunned by the incident, they said they didn’t think they’d ever see a case as bad as this.

Detroit police responded to the report of human remains on Jan. 6. Upon arrival, the home owner explained they were preparing the house for a new tenant when they noticed a shallow grave in the backyard, per The Detroit News. Police said they found a small human foot sticking out of the ground. After retrieving the remains, an autopsy identified the body as belonging to a 9-year-old boy. His cause of death was ruled as smothering and neck compression, the report says. His manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Authorities later identified the boy as Zemar King. They then went on the search for his mother, who, by that time, moved to Cobb County, Ga. with her 3-year-old son, the report says.

Authorities arrested Pierce, accusing her of killing her son, digging a hole and burying him inside of it before fleeing across the country. She was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and concealing or interfering in a death.

“I have stood at this podium many many times and talked about how horrific, tragic and shocking certain cases are, each time thinking there could be future alleged facts that could be worse than what I’m talking about at the time,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy during a Wednesday news conference. “Well, that day has come, again.”

While it’s unclear what motivated Pierce in the alleged murder, The Detroit Free Press reports she was previously homeless and had an investigation launched into her based on a case involving her surviving toddler - who is now under the care of the foster system. Pierce’s new home may be prison if she’s found guilty of the charges.