Criminal Justice

Detroit Woman in HUGE Trouble After Her Son's Foot Was Found Sticking From A Grave In Her Yard

Brandee Pierce was charged with felony murder after allegedly smothering her son to death.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Detroit Woman in HUGE Trouble After Her Son&#39;s Foot Was Found Sticking From A Grave In Her Yard
Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office

Michigan prosecutors slammed a Black mother with criminal charges after her son was found buried in her backyard. Prosecutors were so stunned by the incident, they said they didn’t think they’d ever see a case as bad as this.

Suggested Reading

Not All Black Folks Loved Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Performance...Here's Why
Jon Batiste's Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional
How Black America Knew Kendrick Lamar Was Sending A Coded Message About Trump During Super Bowl
Wendell Pierce Is Hyped About His New Show 'Elsbeth', Reminisces on His Iconic Roles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Not All Black Folks Loved Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Performance...Here's Why
Jon Batiste's Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional
How Black America Knew Kendrick Lamar Was Sending A Coded Message About Trump During Super Bowl
Wendell Pierce Is Hyped About His New Show 'Elsbeth', Reminisces on His Iconic Roles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Detroit police responded to the report of human remains on Jan. 6. Upon arrival, the home owner explained they were preparing the house for a new tenant when they noticed a shallow grave in the backyard, per The Detroit News. Police said they found a small human foot sticking out of the ground. After retrieving the remains, an autopsy identified the body as belonging to a 9-year-old boy. His cause of death was ruled as smothering and neck compression, the report says. His manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Advertisement

Related Content

2024 The Root 100: Black Men Killed The Red Carpet
I Ain't One to Gossip, but Paul Pierce Might've Had a Mid-Life Crisis This Weekend and Was Stupid Enough to Put It on IG Live

Related Content

2024 The Root 100: Black Men Killed The Red Carpet
I Ain't One to Gossip, but Paul Pierce Might've Had a Mid-Life Crisis This Weekend and Was Stupid Enough to Put It on IG Live

Authorities later identified the boy as Zemar King. They then went on the search for his mother, who, by that time, moved to Cobb County, Ga. with her 3-year-old son, the report says.

Advertisement

Authorities arrested Pierce, accusing her of killing her son, digging a hole and burying him inside of it before fleeing across the country. She was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and concealing or interfering in a death.

Advertisement

“I have stood at this podium many many times and talked about how horrific, tragic and shocking certain cases are, each time thinking there could be future alleged facts that could be worse than what I’m talking about at the time,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy during a Wednesday news conference. “Well, that day has come, again.”

While it’s unclear what motivated Pierce in the alleged murder, The Detroit Free Press reports she was previously homeless and had an investigation launched into her based on a case involving her surviving toddler - who is now under the care of the foster system. Pierce’s new home may be prison if she’s found guilty of the charges.