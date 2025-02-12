Former UConn Basketball Star Charged With Killing His Own Mother, The Details Will Make Your Skin Crawl

A former University of Connecticut basketball player, Eric Cobb, has been charged in connection with the death of his mother, Erika Winford, 51, in Jacksonville, Fla. The details are the stuff of nightmares.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to their home Monday morning, and deputies called what they saw “disturbing” after discovering Winford’s body: She was wrapped in towels and blankets in the backyard, with multiple gunshot wounds to her head, stomach and left leg. Paramedics pronounced her dead on scene.

The Florida Times-Union reported that investigators learned that the night before, someone who lives near the home heard a woman screaming, “He’s going to kill me.” Another witness said they heard multiple gunshots around the same, though neither witnesses called 911.

Cobb, 28, was at the home when officers arrived and was taken in for questioning. Per the arrest report, no one else was there at the time. The living room seemingly appeared to have been converted into a bedroom for Cobb.

A soft case containing an AR-style rifle as well as a Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter semiautomatic handgun were discovered at the foot of his bed. Live 9 millimeter and rifle rounds were inside the case along with two firearms. A trash can outside on the curb contained 14 spent 9 millimeter shell casings.

Winford’s other son informed investigators he lived there with the two of them up until recently. He also said he once saw Cobb “curse out” their mother and described Cobb as schizophrenic.

Cobb previously played at the University of Connecticut and University of South Carolina as a 6-foot-9 forward. He also played at three schools in Jacksonville. Cobb’s father, Terrence, spoke to First Coast News about the harrowing situation.

“Erika paid the ultimate sacrifice for the love of her child, by giving her life,” he said.

Terrence Cobb also said that he was sorry that Winford lost her life and that he’s doing the best he can with the “unfortunate conditions.”