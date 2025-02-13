Welp! Thanks to Cincinnati's Black Community, Neo-Nazis Storming the Streets Messed Around and Found Out

Over the last several months, there has been an uptick in white supremacists spreading hate in Ohio. In November, a Nazi march took place in Columbus. Just one month later, disturbing racist signs were popping up all over Cleveland.

Another neo-Nazi demonstration took place in Ohio last week on the Interstate 75 overpass near Cincinnati. Even though 13 men were dressed in black waving swastika-emblazoned flags, Black residents from the Lincoln Heights community had enough and confronted them.

The residents demanded that the demonstrators leave and they even set fire to one of their flags. Among those who stood up to the white supremacists is Jamaal Howard, who told local news outlet KEPR TV that the neo-Nazis ultimately fled the scene.

“They jumped into U-Haul [and] we pulled up on the bridge and grabbed a flag. As the people here, we burned the flag right over there,” Howard said.

Despite taking a stand, Howard admitted that these occurrences have left him feeling worried for his life.

“We just have to have some meetings about it because I’m fearing for my life, like I walk outside all the time, and now I have to be in fear just in case anything could happen.”

A group called The Hate Club has taken responsibility for the demonstration. They also took credit for the march in November in Columbus. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism has been tracking the infamous group.

In response to the latest demonstration, the Cincinnati NAACP issued a statement.

“We will hold strong in our commitment to the unity and respect for people of all ethnicities, religion, gender, age, and sexual orientation.”

The organization also explained how Donald Trump’s actions have only amplified hate against vulnerable populations.

“The current executive orders and actions have angered many and emboldened others. This is not normal and should not be accepted as such. We are stronger together, and we are calling on all to unify against this behavior.”