Naomi Campbell's Best New York Fashion Week Moments

The iconic Naomi Campbell has been the blueprint for models for decades, and is still in the spotlight! This New York Fashion Week she did her fierce strut on the catwalk to show off her collection with Pretty Little Thing dropping this Fall. She also has an Apple+ documentary called The Super Models releasing this September. As she takes over this year’s fashion week, we have to take a look back at other times she stole other model’s shine on the New York runways!