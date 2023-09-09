Naomi Campbell's Best New York Fashion Week Moments

The iconic Naomi Campbell has been the blueprint for models for decades, and is still in the spotlight! This New York Fashion Week she did her fierce strut on the catwalk to show off her collection with Pretty Little Thing dropping this Fall. She also has an Apple+ documentary called The Super Models releasing this September. As she takes over this year’s fashion week, we have to take a look back at other times she stole other model’s shine on the New York runways!
1991 Isaac Mizrahi
Naomi Campbell strutted on the runway for the Fall 1991 Isaac Mizrahi show wearing this black jumpsuit, feather sleeve look!
1991 Marc Jacobs
A young Naomi Campbell walked in the 1991 Fall Marc Jacobs for Perry Ellis show.
1992 Anna Sui
Campbell did her fierce walk on the Anna Sui runway in 1992. Did you see that fabulous spin?
1995 Ralph Lauren
Campbell was serving us face at the Ralph Lauren show in 1995!
1997 Versace
On April 6, 1997 Naomi rocked this black, one-shoulder mini dress to the Versace show! You can see her walk at 0:32.
2002 Rosa Cha
Okay, body! Campbell showed off her killer physique while walking the Rosa Cha swimwear show in 2002! You can see her walk at 1:56.
2003 Luca Luca
Campbell is never afraid of a revealing outfit for the runway! She wore this lace dress on the Luca Luca runway in 2003.
2003 Zac Posen
Looks like Naomi was 20 years early for the Renaissance Tour, wearing this beautiful silver dress on the Zac Posen runway in 2003.
2003 Rosa Cha
Campbell walked in this teeny bikini for the Rosa Cha swimwear show in 2003. One of her biggest fans, Beyoncé, was cheering her on in the audience!
2004 Rosa Cha
Campbell loves a good swimsuit show! This pink and orange one-piece swimsuit popped on the supermodel at the 2004 Rosa Cha show.
2005 TNG
You can see Campbell strut in the 2005 TNG show at 2:27 in a denim miniskirt and flowy top as well at 3:10 wearing a beautiful maxi dress.
2013 Diane von Furstenberg
The audience erupts in cheers as Campbell gives her strong walk in the Diane von Furstenberg show in 2013.
2014 Diane von Furstenberg
Campbell closed the 2014 Diane von Furstenberg show sporting this white mini dress! Did you also see Kendall Jenner walk before her?
2018 Fashion for Relief
Campbell hosted the 2018 Fashion for Relief show and also casually slayed the catwalk! No one else captivates a crowd like her!
2023 Pretty Little Thing
Campbell had a show for her 70-piece collaboration line with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing! The collection is available on September 5, 2023.