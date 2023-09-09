Naomi Campbell's Best New York Fashion Week Moments

Entertainment

Naomi Campbell's Best New York Fashion Week Moments

It's Fashion Week and Naomi Campbell's has been killing the NYFW scene since the 90s.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Naomi Campbell&#39;s Best New York Fashion Week Moments
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images), Scott Gries / Staff (Getty Images), Fernanda Calfat / Stringer (Getty Images)

The iconic Naomi Campbell has been the blueprint for models for decades, and is still in the spotlight! This New York Fashion Week she did her fierce strut on the catwalk to show off her collection with Pretty Little Thing dropping this Fall. She also has an Apple+ documentary called The Super Models releasing this September. As she takes over this year’s fashion week, we have to take a look back at other times she stole other model’s shine on the New York runways!

1991 Isaac Mizrahi

Naomi Campbell strutted on the runway for the Fall 1991 Isaac Mizrahi show wearing this black jumpsuit, feather sleeve look!

1991 Marc Jacobs

Image for article titled Naomi Campbell&#39;s Best New York Fashion Week Moments
Photo: Fairchild Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

A young Naomi Campbell walked in the 1991 Fall Marc Jacobs for Perry Ellis show.

1992 Anna Sui

Campbell did her fierce walk on the Anna Sui runway in 1992. Did you see that fabulous spin?

1995 Ralph Lauren

Image for article titled Naomi Campbell&#39;s Best New York Fashion Week Moments
Photo: JON LEVY / Staff (Getty Images)

Campbell was serving us face at the Ralph Lauren show in 1995!

1997 Versace

USA - New York’s Autumn fashion week

On April 6, 1997 Naomi rocked this black, one-shoulder mini dress to the Versace show! You can see her walk at 0:32.

2002 Rosa Cha

Bono and David Blaine watch Naomi Campbell on New York catwalk

Okay, body! Campbell showed off her killer physique while walking the Rosa Cha swimwear show in 2002! You can see her walk at 1:56.

2003 Luca Luca

Image for article titled Naomi Campbell&#39;s Best New York Fashion Week Moments
Photo: Evan Agostini / Staff (Getty Images)

Campbell is never afraid of a revealing outfit for the runway! She wore this lace dress on the Luca Luca runway in 2003.

2003 Zac Posen

Image for article titled Naomi Campbell&#39;s Best New York Fashion Week Moments
Photo: Scott Gries / Staff (Getty Images)

Looks like Naomi was 20 years early for the Renaissance Tour, wearing this beautiful silver dress on the Zac Posen runway in 2003.

2003 Rosa Cha

Stars turn up for New York Fashion Shows

Campbell walked in this teeny bikini for the Rosa Cha swimwear show in 2003. One of her biggest fans, Beyoncé, was cheering her on in the audience!

2004 Rosa Cha

Image for article titled Naomi Campbell&#39;s Best New York Fashion Week Moments
Photo: Peter Kramer / Staff (Getty Images)

Campbell loves a good swimsuit show! This pink and orange one-piece swimsuit popped on the supermodel at the 2004 Rosa Cha show.

2005 TNG

Isabeli Fontana and Naomi Campbell at fashion week

You can see Campbell strut in the 2005 TNG show at 2:27 in a denim miniskirt and flowy top as well at 3:10 wearing a beautiful maxi dress.

2013 Diane von Furstenberg

Naomi Campbell energizes New York Fashion Week at DVF show

The audience erupts in cheers as Campbell gives her strong walk in the Diane von Furstenberg show in 2013.

2014 Diane von Furstenberg

Naomi Campbell walks in Diane von Furstenberg’s show at New York Fashion Week + ADDS Kendall Jenner

Campbell closed the 2014 Diane von Furstenberg show sporting this white mini dress! Did you also see Kendall Jenner walk before her?

2018 Fashion for Relief

Naomi Campbell hosts Fashion for Relief charity show and hits catwalk - Daily Mail

Campbell hosted the 2018 Fashion for Relief show and also casually slayed the catwalk! No one else captivates a crowd like her!

2023 Pretty Little Thing

Campbell had a show for her 70-piece collaboration line with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing! The collection is available on September 5, 2023.

