More Black Celebrity Looks from New York Fashion Week

New York City’s streets were transformed into the ultimate runway during this week’s fashion events. With everything from Sergio Hudson’s flawless tailoring to LaQuan Smith’s daring and colorful designs, the excitement was electric. Before the week concludes, we’re giving you a front-row view of our top celebrity sightings—including Rihanna, Jackie Aina, and Monica—whose outfits were truly spectacular.
Suggested Reading
Tamron Hall
Sheesh! Tamron Hall really did that. She caught everyone’s attention in this black sequined mini paired with a sharp tuxedo jacket as she headed into Sergio Hudson.
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Ferg hit the AWGE runway, channeling that signature New York swag. This man can never do wrong in our eyes.
Rihanna
Of course, Rihanna was front row to support her man, A$AP Rocky, at the AWGE show. The “Anti” singer was stunting on us in a chic, all-black look that proved once again why she’s our fashion icon.
June Ambrose
June Ambrose was styling and profiling as she arrived at the Prabal Gurung show, bringing her bold, vibrant energy to this season’s New York Fashion Week.
Jodie Foster-Smith
Jodie Foster-Smith knows exactly what to do when it’s time to step out for a show. The beautiful actress made sure to strike a pose while attending the Calvin Klein collection.
Monica
Monica came ready to enjoy the LaQuan Smith fashion show, even wearing a coat from his upcoming fall collection. She looks absolutely stunning.
Wisdom Kaye
Wisdom Kaye kept it “cool and collected” in the front row for LaQuan Smith. He looked so good we thought he was one of the featured models.
Inside LaQuan Smith Fashion Show
Based on what we’ve seen, bold and sexy had to be the theme for the latest LaQuan Smith collection, which made its high-energy premiere during New York Fashion Week.
LaQuan Smith
LaQuan Smith gives his final thank you to the attendees of his show.
Street Style – Black Sequin
Jackie Aina looked phenomenal in a gorgeous black sequin jacket as she headed inside for the AKNVAS runway show.
Street Style – Monochromatic
Nara Smith looked incredible in her grey mid-length coat, paired with a patterned purse that complemented her look.
Street Style – Simple & Sophisticated
Legendary Bethann Hardison hit the New York pavement in a sleek all-black look, paired with shades to make her look complete. We love seeing legends still serving us looks.
Inside Sergio Hudson Fashion Show
Sergio Hudson’s latest collection lit up the runway, bringing pure sophistication and class with these all-white looks.
Monochromatic Looks
The male models brought the heat with these elevated monochromatic looks that is giving us all the spring time inspiration we need.
Sergio Hudson
Fashion icon and mastermind Sergio Hudson hits the runway for his final bow during this season’s NYFW show.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.