More Black Celebrity Looks from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week L: Jodie Foster Smith C: LaQuan Smith R: Model (Getty Images)

New York City’s streets were transformed into the ultimate runway during this week’s fashion events. With everything from Sergio Hudson’s flawless tailoring to LaQuan Smith’s daring and colorful designs, the excitement was electric. Before the week concludes, we’re giving you a front-row view of our top celebrity sightings—including Rihanna, Jackie Aina, and Monica—whose outfits were truly spectacular.



Tamron Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Tamron Hall attends Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library – Stephen A Schwartzman Building on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Sheesh! Tamron Hall really did that. She caught everyone’s attention in this black sequined mini paired with a sharp tuxedo jacket as she headed into Sergio Hudson.

A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: ASAP Rocky attends the AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Hall des Lumieres on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

A$AP Ferg hit the AWGE runway, channeling that signature New York swag. This man can never do wrong in our eyes.

Rihanna

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Rihanna attends the AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Hall des Lumieres on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Of course, Rihanna was front row to support her man, A$AP Rocky, at the AWGE show. The “Anti” singer was stunting on us in a chic, all-black look that proved once again why she’s our fashion icon.

June Ambrose

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: June Ambrose attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani 25 Broadway on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

June Ambrose was styling and profiling as she arrived at the Prabal Gurung show, bringing her bold, vibrant energy to this season’s New York Fashion Week.

Jodie Foster-Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Shed in Hudson Yards on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Jodie Foster-Smith knows exactly what to do when it’s time to step out for a show. The beautiful actress made sure to strike a pose while attending the Calvin Klein collection.

Monica

Monica at the LaQuan Smith fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 held at Chelsea Industrial on February 14, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Monica came ready to enjoy the LaQuan Smith fashion show, even wearing a coat from his upcoming fall collection. She looks absolutely stunning.

Wisdom Kaye

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Afiya Bennett, Hallie Batchelder, and Wisdom Kaye attend the LaQuan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Wisdom Kaye kept it “cool and collected” in the front row for LaQuan Smith. He looked so good we thought he was one of the featured models.

Inside LaQuan Smith Fashion Show

Based on what we’ve seen, bold and sexy had to be the theme for the latest LaQuan Smith collection, which made its high-energy premiere during New York Fashion Week.

LaQuan Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Fashion designer LaQuan Smith appears on the runway for the LaQuan Smith September 2026 fashion show during the September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Victor Pagan/Getty Images)

LaQuan Smith gives his final thank you to the attendees of his show.

Street Style – Black Sequin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Jackie Aina is seen wearing a black sequin dress, black stockings, black heels and carrying a silver bag outside the AKNVAS runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images)

Jackie Aina looked phenomenal in a gorgeous black sequin jacket as she headed inside for the AKNVAS runway show.

Street Style – Monochromatic

Nara Smith during the Fall 2026 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Jean/WWD via Getty Images)

Nara Smith looked incredible in her grey mid-length coat, paired with a patterned purse that complemented her look.

Street Style – Simple & Sophisticated

Bethann Hardison during the Fall 2026 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Jean/WWD via Getty Images)

Legendary Bethann Hardison hit the New York pavement in a sleek all-black look, paired with shades to make her look complete. We love seeing legends still serving us looks.

Inside Sergio Hudson Fashion Show

Sergio Hudson’s latest collection lit up the runway, bringing pure sophistication and class with these all-white looks.

Monochromatic Looks

The male models brought the heat with these elevated monochromatic looks that is giving us all the spring time inspiration we need.

Sergio Hudson

NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Fashion designer Sergio Hudson walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Fashion icon and mastermind Sergio Hudson hits the runway for his final bow during this season’s NYFW show.