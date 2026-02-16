Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

More Black Celebrity Looks from New York Fashion Week

From Rihanna showing her support for A$AP Rocky at AWGE to Monica cheering on LaQuan Smith, and Tamron Hall captivating the crowd at Sergio Hudson’s show, the influence of Black talent was everywhere. Let’s delve into the highlights.

By










Published

New York Fashion Week L: Jodie Foster Smith C: LaQuan Smith R: Model (Getty Images)

New York City’s streets were transformed into the ultimate runway during this week’s fashion events. With everything from Sergio Hudson’s flawless tailoring to LaQuan Smith’s daring and colorful designs, the excitement was electric. Before the week concludes, we’re giving you a front-row view of our top celebrity sightings—including Rihanna, Jackie Aina, and Monica—whose outfits were truly spectacular.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

Tamron Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Tamron Hall attends Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library – Stephen A Schwartzman Building on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Sheesh! Tamron Hall really did that. She caught everyone’s attention in this black sequined mini paired with a sharp tuxedo jacket as she headed into Sergio Hudson.

A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: ASAP Rocky attends the AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Hall des Lumieres on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

A$AP Ferg hit the AWGE runway, channeling that signature New York swag. This man can never do wrong in our eyes.

Rihanna

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Rihanna attends the AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Hall des Lumieres on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Of course, Rihanna was front row to support her man, A$AP Rocky, at the AWGE show. The “Anti” singer was stunting on us in a chic, all-black look that proved once again why she’s our fashion icon.

June Ambrose

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: June Ambrose attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani 25 Broadway on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

June Ambrose was styling and profiling as she arrived at the Prabal Gurung show, bringing her bold, vibrant energy to this season’s New York Fashion Week.

Jodie Foster-Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Shed in Hudson Yards on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Jodie Foster-Smith knows exactly what to do when it’s time to step out for a show. The beautiful actress made sure to strike a pose while attending the Calvin Klein collection.

Monica

Monica at the LaQuan Smith fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 held at Chelsea Industrial on February 14, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Monica came ready to enjoy the LaQuan Smith fashion show, even wearing a coat from his upcoming fall collection. She looks absolutely stunning.

Wisdom Kaye

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Afiya Bennett, Hallie Batchelder, and Wisdom Kaye attend the LaQuan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Wisdom Kaye kept it “cool and collected” in the front row for LaQuan Smith. He looked so good we thought he was one of the featured models.

Inside LaQuan Smith Fashion Show

Based on what we’ve seen, bold and sexy had to be the theme for the latest LaQuan Smith collection, which made its high-energy premiere during New York Fashion Week.

LaQuan Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Fashion designer LaQuan Smith appears on the runway for the LaQuan Smith September 2026 fashion show during the September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Victor Pagan/Getty Images)

LaQuan Smith gives his final thank you to the attendees of his show.

Street Style – Black Sequin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Jackie Aina is seen wearing a black sequin dress, black stockings, black heels and carrying a silver bag outside the AKNVAS runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images)

Jackie Aina looked phenomenal in a gorgeous black sequin jacket as she headed inside for the AKNVAS runway show.

Street Style – Monochromatic

Nara Smith during the Fall 2026 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Jean/WWD via Getty Images)

Nara Smith looked incredible in her grey mid-length coat, paired with a patterned purse that complemented her look.

Street Style – Simple & Sophisticated

Bethann Hardison during the Fall 2026 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Jean/WWD via Getty Images)

Legendary Bethann Hardison hit the New York pavement in a sleek all-black look, paired with shades to make her look complete. We love seeing legends still serving us looks.

Inside Sergio Hudson Fashion Show

Sergio Hudson’s latest collection lit up the runway, bringing pure sophistication and class with these all-white looks.

Monochromatic Looks

The male models brought the heat with these elevated monochromatic looks that is giving us all the spring time inspiration we need.

Sergio Hudson

NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Fashion designer Sergio Hudson walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Fashion icon and mastermind Sergio Hudson hits the runway for his final bow during this season’s NYFW show.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Films You Need To Watch If Your Want to Keep Your 'Black Card' During Black History Month

Films You Need To Watch If Your Want to Keep Your ‘Black Card’ During Black History Month

If you’ve somehow missed any of these titles, we’re not judging (out loud, that is). But consider this your official cinematic syllabus—just in time for Black History Month! …
Continue Reading
The Heartbreaking Fall of Debi Thomas: From Olympic Star and Surgeon to Living in a Trailer

The Heartbreaking Fall of Debi Thomas: From Olympic Star and Surgeon to Living in a Trailer

In honor of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, we’re looking at the life of Debi Thomas, the first African American athlete to medal at the winter games …
Continue Reading
Florida Pastor TD McNutt Faces New Outrage After Teen Accuser's 'Coerced' Apology Video Sparks Concern

Florida Pastor TD McNutt Faces New Outrage After Teen Accuser’s ‘Coerced’ Apology Video Sparks Concern

After Florida Pastor TD McNutt was charged with cruelty toward a child, TikTok alleged he “forced” his teen accuser to apologize …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Breaks Silence Over That Viral Video of His Husband Not Playing About Him!

Don Lemon Breaks Silence Over That Viral Video of His Husband Not Playing About Him!

After Don Lemon went viral about his real life “bodyguard,” the former CNN anchor is opening up about how he knew Malone was “the one.” …
Continue Reading
President Barack Obama Just Gave The Answer To One of The Biggest Conspiracy Theories Ever

President Barack Obama Just Gave The Answer To One of The Biggest Conspiracy Theories Ever

Wait, President Barack Obama just admitted that he believes in the existence of aliens? …
Continue Reading
Photo: Getty Images Kevin Dietsch

Why Biden Deserves a Place On the Black Mount Rushmore But These Other Presidents …Hell No

When it was about the business of Black Americans, Biden handled far more of it than Presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, etc …
Continue Reading
Pastors On Whether The Black Church Is Ruining Women’s Chances at Marriage?

Pastors On Whether The Black Church Is Ruining Women’s Chances at Marriage?

As Black women carry leadership and spiritual responsibilities in the church, faith leaders explore whether the Black church supports their paths to marriage or creates challenges in navigating modern dating …
Continue Reading
Beyoncé's New Look Has Hair Stylists Preparing for a New Trend

Beyoncé’s New Look Has Hair Stylists Preparing for a New Trend

According to one hairstylist on TikTok, the bob is making a comeback in 2026 …
Continue Reading
All About Bobby Garnett, the Black Godfather of Vintage Fashion Who Inspired Ralph Lauren

All About Bobby Garnett, the Black Godfather of Vintage Fashion Who Inspired Ralph Lauren

From high-end fashion designers to Hollywood costume designers, Bobby Garnett’s vintage clothing collection has had a major impact on the fashion industry …
Continue Reading
BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That <i>Won't</i> Traumatize You

BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That Won’t Traumatize You

Black history is more than just reliving the traumatizing experiences and of our past! Check out these Black documentaries focused on celebrating Black joy …
Continue Reading
New Voting Bill Dusts Off Old Voter Suppression Tactics

New Voting Bill Dusts Off Old Voter Suppression Tactics

Voting rights advocates are warning that the SAVE America Act could disenfranchise voters, especially women, Black and Hispanic people, and young voters …
Continue Reading
Maybe You’re Single on Valentine’s Day Because You Listen to Social Media

Maybe You’re Single on Valentine’s Day Because You Listen to Social Media

In today’s social media era, chances are you or someone you know takes bad relationship advice on the internet seriously. Stop it …
Continue Reading
Messy New Details Emerge in ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker Divorce Timeline

Messy New Details Emerge in ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker Divorce Timeline

The divorce between Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker is starting to get a bit more testy. Here’s the latest in their unfortunate saga! …
Continue Reading
15 Best Hip-Hop Love Songs For Valentine's Day

15 Best Hip-Hop Love Songs For Valentine’s Day

To get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day, here are some of The Root’s favorite rap love songs …
Continue Reading
Grand Jury Calls D4vd's Family to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Grand Jury Calls D4vd’s Family to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

D4vd’s family are fighting a court subpoena in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas, the teen found stuffed inside a Tesla …
Continue Reading
A Full Timeline of Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar's Long, Ongoing Beef

A Full Timeline of Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Long, Ongoing Beef

In order to understand the tense relationship between president Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar currently, you’d have to start at the very beginning …
Continue Reading
Report Finds Chemicals Used in Certain Black Hair Products Will Sicken You -- Maybe Literally

Report Finds Chemicals Used in Certain Black Hair Products Will Sicken You — Maybe Literally

Various hair extensions and products used by majority Black women are back under the microscope thanks to an all-new study …
Continue Reading
New Washington Post Analysis Exposes Lies About Don Lemon's Arrest

New Washington Post Analysis Exposes Lies About Don Lemon’s Arrest

As Don Lemon heads to court for covering an anti-ICE protest inside a church, The Washington Post is offering eye-opening analysis of the “incriminating” evidence against him …
Continue Reading
Even MORE Drama Surrounding Former Dolton 'Super Mayor' Tiffany Henyard— And It's Messy

Even MORE Drama Surrounding Former Dolton ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard— And It’s Messy

In a new lawsuit, the Village of Dolton claims Fifth Third Bank ignored rules to let disgraced former mayor Tiffany Henyard “steal” $1.9M in taxpayer funds …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: Raphael Warnock Breaks Down the Real Problem with Trump's Version of 'Christianity'

Exclusive: Raphael Warnock Breaks Down the Real Problem with Trump’s Version of ‘Christianity’

“In Donald Trump’s White House, Jesus is a victim of identity theft,” Sen. Raphael Warnock told The Root in an exclusive interview …
Continue Reading