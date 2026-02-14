Messy New Details Emerge in ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker Divorce Timeline

Updated on 2/13/2026 as of 7p.m.ET: The divorce between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker is continuing to play out in court and on social media. And the latest reports don’t seem like things are going so smoothly.

Per new court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (Feb. 13), Tucker is pushing back at Burress’ recent claims that he’s staying in the guest house of their Atlanta home without paying any rent or contributing monetarily. He claims that while he is indeed staying there, he’s only doing so because she “unilaterally removed” his stuff via her family members into the other area without his permission or any involvement from the courts. He also noted that he didn’t make a big to do about living there in an effort to “preserve peace and stability.”

What’s more is that he claims that Burress is also trying to “reframe and weaponize this self-created financial arrangement as evidence of financial instability or neglect, while the timing and sequence of events demonstrate otherwise,” when it comes to his monetary contributions as it relates to their children.

It looks like the impending divorce between former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her soon-to-be ex-husband Todd Tucker is shaping up to be anything but smooth, according to new court documents. But how exactly did this famous couple who put their lives and marriage on front street even get to this point in the first place?

Before we answer that, let’s take a look at the recent drama that’s brewing as it relates to their custody agreement. Per legal filings, Tucker is looking to become the “temporary primary custodial parent” of their two youngest children, son Ace, 10 and daughter Blaze, 6. His reasoning stems from his assertion that he’s been the main one taking care of them and tending to their needs while Burruss has been out of state working. He’s also pushing back on the notion that he’s “interfering” with Kandi’s time with them and suggested that the kid’s Christmas travel plans weren’t made with his consultations.

He also claimed that when it comes to child support, he has no plans on shirking the financial responsibilities.

Now, let’s break down how these two have reached this truly unfortunate point in their relationship.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss attend Night 1 during the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Kandi and Todd Meet in 2011

In a move that could only be described as “literally made for TV,” Burruss and Tucker met on the set of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” While she was the star, Tucker was working as a line producer but ultimately quit the show after they decided to let their relationship go public.

Fortunately for him, he would continue working within the same production company, opting instead to just work on another project so there would be no conflict. But while the two of them steadily engaged in a relationship, Burruss mother, Mama Joyce famously disapproved, citing concerns that he was after her money and success.

Kandi and Todd Wed in 2014 and Start a Family

Two years after meeting, Tucker proposed to Buruss on New Year’s Day in 2013. They would go on to wed the following year with their nuptials airing for the nation to see thanks to a five-part Bravo special, “Kandi’s Wedding.” In July 2015, they announced they were expecting their first child together (they each had one child from previous relationships going into their marraige). At the top of 2016, their son Ace was born.

They would go on to welcome their daughter, Blaze in 2019.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Ace Tucker, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Blaze Tucker attend the Atlanta screening of “The Wild Robot” presented in partnership with Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing featuring Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Kandi and Todd Build a Business and Creative Empire

One year after Ace was born, Burruss and Tucker decided to open up Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta as well as other businesses like Raising Ace (children’s clothing line) and Kandy Koated Cosmetics. They also worked together in the Entertainment industry, joining creative forces to produce a myriad of popular, and often sold-out Broadway plays such as “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” the revival of “Othello” starring Denzel Washington, the revival of “The Piano Lesson,” and the revival of “The Wiz.”

Kandi Files for Divorce in 2025

By all accounts, Burress and Tucker seemed to be a constant power couple taking over in various lanes and showing people just how you could be successful in both your personal and professional lives. While Mama Joyce still had her own set of issues with Todd that maintained through her daughter’s entire time on “RHOA” and beyond, from the outside looking in, the two still seemed to be a united front.

So it’s no wonder why, in November 2025, Burress shocked her fans and followers when she revealed that she and Tucker were calling it quits.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she said in a statement at the time.

However, as we told you, some keen-eyed fans noticed that there may have been signs leading up to the announcement as the Xscape singer had quietly removed “Tucker” from her Instagram profile, Tucker himself was noticeably absent at the 2025 BravoCon and her acceptance speech at the event—where she also wasn’t wearing her wedding ring—indirectly alluded to their potentially being trouble in paradise.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 7: (L-R) Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attends 9th Annual Culture Creators awards Brunch at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Kandi and Todd’s Testy Divorce Begins to Play Out in Public

Not even a full month after their divorce was announced, court documents revealed that Tucker would be pushing for “primary physical custody, joint legal custody and final decision-making authority” for their youngest children if the two somehow aren’t able to reach a fair custody agreement. While he described the Xscape singer as a “loving and capable” parent, ultimately due to her “out-of-state work obligations,” it will mean she’ll have less time to be with their kids. Tucker also alleged that he was “pressured” into signing their prenuptial agreement and did so without legal representation before their wedding, so things are rocky on that front, too.