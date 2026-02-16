Florida Pastor TD McNutt Faces New Outrage After Teen Accuser’s ‘Coerced’ Apology Video Sparks Concern

Just months after being arrested on charges of cruelty toward a child, a Florida pastor is once again at the center of a national firestorm— but this time by his own hand, according to TikTok users. A controversial live Facebook broadcast featuring the pastor’s teenage accuser has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, prompting child protection advocates to call for an immediate intervention in a disturbing new development.

To catch you up, the controversy surrounding Pastor TD McNutt, leader of the Transformation Empowerment Worship Center in West Palm Beach, first started in December. School officials allegedly noticed injuries from a bloody nose, busted lip and marks on the back, arms, legs and chest of Quernardo Gates, his reported foster son, according to reports.

McNutt was arrested on Dec. 3 on cruelty toward a child – abuse without great bodily harm charge— a third-degree felony, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records. He posted a $5000 bond and was released the next day.

The strange scene, which has been analyzed by thousands, featured the teenager, Quenardo, positioned between his mother, Karmesha Irons, and McNutt, the man he once accused of abuse but who serves as a father figure. The moment was captured during a Facebook Live. With his biological father currently incarcerated, the teenager issued a public apology for the police “invad[ing] our home” and “to everyone for the disrespect, manipulation, lying on dad (McNutt), not being a good son.”

Viewers flooded TikTok with clips of the “confession,” sparking concerns whether the teen’s retraction was genuine or a public display of intimidation.

“Here we are watching this play out online and he’s making him apologize to everyone saying that he’s lying. But you know what— I believe you. I believe you kid. Your eyes were not lying,” TikTok user @nenitachula78 said.

“This whole situation is making me uncomfortable because I believe he’s grooming these children,” TikToker @Rani alleged.

She also referenced a resurfaced video showing McNutt tickling Gates on his birthday while the teenager was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear. The footage, which allegedly shows the self-proclaimed prophet smacking the minor on the buttocks, was labeled inappropriate by folks online.

TikTok user @i_candi wrote online how the birthday clip makes her “sick to my stomach” and that McNutt “fits the bill” of “a man in a leadership position who abused his power!” She added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he does something to him and make it look like a self inflicted situation.”

The discourse continued over on X.

“Pastor TD Mcnutt…That doesn’t even sound like a nigga you should trust. And he’s grooming tf outta that little boy, arched eyebrows, mandatory glossy lips, manicures, tidy whitteys even though he’s 16.. and the mom for sure knows,” @cherrycrush4268 commented.

Another X user said, “Off rip he guilty “Pastor TD McNutt” with a name like that GUILTY.”

After the teen’s “forced” apology ruffled feathers, McNutt returned to Facebook days later to apologize for the “discomfort that you all have felt in the matter with my son.”

In the clip, he claimed it was Gates’ idea “to go live” but acknowledged “the intensity I displayed” left a sour taste in folks’ mouths. “I deeply apologize,” he added, saying his son is “deeply loved [and] cared for in every way.”