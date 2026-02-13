A Full Timeline of Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Long, Ongoing Beef

While the list of President Donald Trump’s political enemies is certainly not a short one, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has risen through the ranks as one of Trump’s top adversaries. The president has repeatedly threatened to arrest and deport her all while targeting immigrants native to the representative’s homeland.

Omar’s family fled Somalia during the country’s civil war in 1991, according to her Congress bio. She became a U.S. citizen in 2000 and the first African-born refugee to serve in Congress in 2019… That’s also when she first got on Trump’s radar.

Racist 9/11 Attacks Against Omar

Just month after she was sworn in, Trump took to X (formally Twitter) to target the Muslim congresswoman. According to reports, he posted an edited video accusing Omar of “partying” during the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The congresswoman denied the allegations and demanded the then-45th president take down the video and clear things up. He did neither. “They have a responsibility and they set community standards and clearly the president has shown many-a-times that he has violated their community standards,” she told POLITICO. “I don’t even know why his account is not fully suspended — why he’s not deplatformed.”

‘Send Her Back’ Chants

During a 2019 rally in North Carolina, Trump supporters chanted “Send her back!” after he mentioned Omar’s name. This came only after months of Trump’s throwing shots at the Minnesotan because of her religion, ethnicity and immigration status.

Impeaching Trump

While Omar and Trump would often get into social media spats in 2020, it wasn’t until the Democrat led a group of House members in introducing articles of impeachment against Trump after the Capitol Insurrection that the president turned up the temperature.

In fact, by 2021, death threats against Omar rose to the highest levels among politicians citing Trump’s continuous attacks against her. He’s referred to Omar as “garbage” and even complained that the Somali-American “does nothing but b***h,” according to the New York Times.

Republicans Remove Omar Under Trump’s Wishes

Even though Trump was nowhere near the White House in 2023, he still had major pull among conservatives. That year, the Republican-led House voted to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee as payback for the removal of Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar in 2021, according to the Democrat. Citing Omar’s previous comments about Israel and Republican concerns over her objectivity, Republicans followed Trump’s orders and removed her.

2025 Becomes a Turning Point

Trump’s return to the White House also marked a new wave of attacks against Rep. Omar. We previously told you, the president spoke with Fox News last year and came for Somalia, the country where Omar was born.

“I look at somebody that comes from Somalia, who, where they don’t have anything — they don’t have police, they don’t have military, they don’t have anything,” Trump said. “All they have is crime — and she comes in and tells us how to run our country.”

Omar responded, “Unlike you, I can read and that’s why I know what the Constitution says,” on X.

The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files.



At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them.

Omar’s Son Is Detained by ICE

The Democrat revealed back in December that her son was detained by immigration enforcement during the height of Trump’s ICE effort in Minnesota. “After he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by ICE agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go,” Omar said.

It’s unclear if Omar’s son was targeted because of his mother or if he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. But the representative previously alleged that CE presence in the state was a direct result of her ongoing beef with Trump. In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Omar said, “It is clear to me that this surge came in direct response to Trump’s racist comments about Somali people, and about me in particular.”

Omar Is Attacked by MAGA Supporter

MOMENTS AGO: Major disturbance at Ilhan Omar's town hall event.



Someone sprayed Omar with a substance as she was calling for Secretary Noem to resign or face impeachment.



She continued to speak afterward.

During a town hall event calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to step down from leadership or “face impeachment,” a man identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, stood up from his front row seat and rushed Rep. Omar, spraying her with a syringe. The MAGA man was arrested and charged with assault.

Omar continued the town hall saying, “We will continue. These f***ing a**holes are not going to get away with this,” she shouted. “We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”













