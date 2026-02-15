Beyoncé’s New Look Has Hair Stylists Preparing for a New Trend

Apparently, the bob is making a comeback. At least that’s what one hairstylist and TikToker, Raymond Torregano, is saying after Beyoncé debuted her latest cut on Instagram. Now, he is advising salons to get their shears and bob portfolios ready for a swarm of new customers.

“Dear hairstylists, Beyoncé just dropped new photos on Instagram with a bob haircut, and as we say as hairstylists and hair cutters, ‘An ol’ nasty bob,’” Torregano started his video.

If you haven’t seen the look on Instagram yet, the “Flawless” singer posted pictures on Friday, Feb. 13, with her blonde hair trimmed to chin length. The post had the Beyhive gagged as fans commented on how much they loved the new look.

“The way this bob took it,” wrote one user.

“I love a BOB on the Queen,” added another.

“Bob Beyoncé is doing something to me,” commented another with heart eyes.

Comparing the “I’m That Girl” singer’s newest look with iconic bob moments throughout pop culture, Torregano reminded folks how these powerful jaw-length cuts swayed trends and had salon phones blowing up with women wanting to cut their hair.

“I remember how people were calling us at the salons from the movie theater, like ‘Ray, this girl in the movie “Why Did I Get Married?” Angela, I want this bob haircut.’ This was another one: When Taraji P. Henson dropped this in ‘Think Like a Man,’ they were literally calling us from the movie theater,” he said.

Reflecting on Rihanna’s iconic jet-black “Umbrella” haircut, Torregano added that hair salons made a lot of money from recreating her look.

@raymondtorregano Dear Hairstylists who can REALLY CUT gonna make a FORTUNE over the spring just with @beyonce dropping these photos of her new haircut …. Yall … Now is NOT the time to runs away from CUTTING HAIR. #HairstylistEducation #beyone #beyoncehaircut ♬ original sound – Raymond Torregano, III

“We made so much money off of this (Rihanna’s) bob. This ‘Umbrella’ bob when Rihanna hit. Oh my goodness, baby, ’09, 2010, something like that. Guys, I’m just letting you know.”

Now that Beyoncé is the latest superstar to enter the realm of bobs, Torregano predicts hers will cause a new wave of haircutting just like the iconic chic hairstyles of the past.

“To some people this may seem insignificant, but for cutters and hairstylists, guys start marketing now! Start dropping photos of your bobs. Show it to your people in your content and your emails. This is major!”

Continuing, he added that even though folks love Kelly Rowland’s signature bob cut, Beyoncé’s will be the one to shift culture.

“Even though Kelly did this, and we love Kelly, Beyoncé shifts culture. Guys, they’re gonna start calling, I’m just letting you know. Get your bob and your shears game together.”

Torregano might just be right, as women in the TikTok comments admitted they were prepared to trim their hair after seeing Beyoncé’s latest hairstyle.

“I’m asking for this cut today,” exclaimed one user.

“And as soon as I seen it… I want it,” added another.

“Let me get the BBB Billionaire Beyoncé Bob,” commented a third.