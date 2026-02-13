Report Finds Chemicals Used in Certain Black Hair Products Will Sicken You — Maybe Literally

When it comes to Black women’s hair products and extensions, a lot has been said and argued as it relates to the possible bad effects they have on Black women’s health. And now, per a new report, it looks like those concerns are about to be raised once again.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

If you’ll remember, we previously told you in March 2025 that there were issues raised in another report from Consumer Reports that looked at least 10 popular synthetic hair brand products used for braiding hairstyles. Those brands included ones like Sensationnel, Shake-N-Go, and more. According to that report, certain products “contained multiple carcinogens” that could cause diseases like acute myeloid leukemia and other things like respiratory irritation.

Now, in a recent report published in the Environment & Health journal and conducted by the Silent Spring Institute, they found that harsh and harmful “chemicals found in pipes, pesticides and floor tiles” were also found in various braiding hair, extensions and wigs.

Out of the 43 hair synthetic and human hair extension products that were purchased online and from local beauty supply stores, they found things like flame retardants, pesticides and compounds used to stabilize plastics.

Some other compounds found contained chemicals that were “known to cause birth defects, cancer and reproductive issues” as well as others that were linked to breast cancer.

Elissia Franklin, research scientist and lead author of this new study, suggested that there may be some ways to reduce the harmful effects of these products. Those included keeping an eye our for products that have the label of “non-toxic” or “toxic-free” and to use apple cider vinegar as a remedy.

“We have some support that apple cider vinegar rinses of the hair could reduce the number of chemicals in it — but it’s limited,” she said, per NBC News.

NAACP Center for Health Equity director Dr. Chris Pernell also suggested that women shrink the amount of times they use these “protective style” products and extensions and instead seek out safer alternatives like plant-based ones.