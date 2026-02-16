Films You Need To Watch If Your Want to Keep Your ‘Black Card’ During Black History Month

Screenshot: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Movie Trailers

There are certain films that are more than just movies—they’re rites of passage in Black culture. Miss one too many and somebody (namely, us) will start side-eyeing you and your “Black card”—especially since we’re in the thick of Black History Month.

We’re talking about the classics you and your best friends can quote like crazy, movies your uncle loves to re-enact at the cookout, and films your cousins had on bootleg when they definitely shouldn’t have. From laugh-out-loud comedies to moving dramas, these projects shaped generations, sparked catchphrases, and gave us characters we still talk about like family. Whether it’s Craig getting fired on his day off or Prince Akeem getting his first taste of the American life, these moments live rent-free in the Black cultural cannon.

If you’ve somehow missed any of these titles, don’t worry…we’re not judging (out loud, that is). But consider this your official syllabus if you’re looking to keep that Black card laminated and in good standing.

“Friday”

Starring: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, John Witherspoon

Why You Need to See It: This film is arguably one of the most quoted ones out there and is a fun reflection of a crazy day in the hood. It’s truly a no-brainer.

“Coming to America”

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones

Why You Need to See It: You can’t put prime Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos and more in a film and not expect for it to be beloved.

“Boyz N the Hood”

Starring: Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut

Why You Need to See It: For the folks who grew up in South Central, this movie is a North Star. For all of us who didn’t, it’s still one of those ones.

“The Color Purple”

Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery, Danny Glover

Why You Need to See It: Because it’s a generational story of Black womanhood, survival, and sisterhood that still hits like a gospel chorus.

“Do the Right Thing”

Starring: Spike Lee, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosie Perez

Why You Need to See It: Because it’s a timeless snapshot of race, heat, and tension in America that still feels like today.

“Malcolm X”

Starring: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Delroy Lindo

Why You Need to See It: Because Denzel didn’t just play Malcolm—he became him. The film is required viewing for Black pride and true cinematic talent.

“Love & Basketball”

Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall

Why You Need to See It: This film gave us that slow burn Black love story wrapped in sweat, sacrifice, and a (slightly) controversial ending.

“Love Jones”

Starring: Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Bill Bellamy

Why You Need to See It: “Love Jones” made poetry sexy and gave us an artsy, grown-folks love story before we knew we even needed it.

“The Wiz”

Starring: Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor

Why You Need to See It: This melanin-infused remix on a classic film is one for the books with iconic music, fashion, and unapologetic Black magic.

“Set It Off”

Starring: Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Vivica A. Fox

Why You Need to See It: Four Black women robbing banks for their freedom? Instant classic, no notes.

“House Party”

Starring: Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin, Tisha Campbell

Why You Need to See It: The dance battles? High-top fades? The one-liners? This movie was pure 90’s Black joy.

“In the Heat of the Night”

Starring: Sidney Poitier, Robb Steiger, Lee Grant

Why You Need to See It: They call him Mr. Tibbs for a reason!! This film and the slap heard around the world makes this a must-watch!!

“Juice”

Starring: Tupac Shakur, Khalil Cain, Omar Epps

Why You Need to See It: “Juice” showed the thin line between brotherhood and betrayal—and gave us Tupac at his coldest and most diabolical.

“The Five Heartbeats”

Starring: Robert Townsend, Leon, Michael Wright

Why You Need to See It: Two words: EDDIE KING.

“Black Panther”

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan

Why You Need to See It: This film quite literally changed the landscape of Black cinema and how our films were perceived by the mainstream. The mandatory viewing number for this one is at least three times.

“Sinners”

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo

Why You Need to See It: Ryan Coogler once proved that Black stories told through a specific cultural lens can be both relevant and impactful to the culture and do numbers at the box office. Plus the fact that he gets ownership rights after 25 years for this film shifted the power and leverage Black filmmakers can have in the industry. It’s a mandatory watch for the message and the broader implications.