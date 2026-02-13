New Washington Post Analysis Exposes Lies About Don Lemon’s Arrest

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA – FEBRUARY 13: Journalist Don Lemon arrives with his legal team for an arraignment hearing at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on February 13, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lemon has been charged with conspiring to violate someone’s constitutional rights and violating the FACE Act. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Independent journalist Don Lemon walked into a Minneapolis courtroom flanked by his legal team and longtime partner on Friday (Feb. 13). The former CNN reporter pleaded not guilty to two federal charges stemming from his coverage of an anti-ICE protest last month.

We previously told you Lemon and journalist Georgia Fort were both arrested after reporting live from inside a Minneapolis church where activists gathered to protest ICE. Journalists have long been able to cover the most dangerous and controversial events across the globe without facing criminal charges. But under President Donald Trump’s orders, Lemon and Fort are accused of conspiracy and violating the First Amendment, according to the federal indictment.

While Lemon is preparing for a legal battle against the Trump administration, the Washington Post’s recent analysis of the footage “incriminating” Lemon is offering a shocking– or not so much so– account of what actually happened on the night of the protest, Jan. 29.

Lemon live-streamed the demonstration for about 45 minutes. During this time, the journalist could be seen interviewing participants and church goers alike. “The protesters targeted the church that day because they believed a pastor there also served as a local official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to the outlet.

Lemon’s video shows he entered the church alone just before 11 a.m. “Lemon remains toward the front of the church — sometimes off to the side and sometimes near the main aisle — for roughly 16 minutes,” the Washington Post reported. Even though the journalist was standing off-camera, you can still hear his audio which according to the outlet “contain[ed] no indication Lemon threatened church congregants or chanted or yelled.”

In fact, Lemon can later be heard telling multiple people inside the church that he is there as a reporter– not as a protester. “I’m not part of the group; I’m just here photographing. I’m a journalist,” he said. It’s important to note that Lemon’s producer that day, Jerome Richardson, contradictorily be seen participating in call-and-response chants with protesters. Richardson, a college student, was charged alongside Lemon and Fort.

The Washington Post did, however, point out Lemon was repeatedly “voicing sympathy for the protesters’ cause.” Still, that doesn’t make him guilty of any crime. Lemon later gave props to the protesters for their courage. “You have to be willing to go into places and disrupt and make people uncomfortable. That is what this country is about,” he said.

The journalist was also accused in the indictment of trying to “oppress and intimidate” one of the church’s pastors. While it’s true an ICE agent is believed to be one of the church’s leaders, when Lemon stopped one pastor for in interview, it was not the same guy.

“In the video and audio reviewed by The Post, at no point does Lemon appear to obstruct the pastor’s movement,” the outlet said, contradicting the federal indictment. “The charge of interfering with access to a place of worship was brought under a rarely used provision in the Face Act, enacted in 1994 primarily to combat violence, threats and blockades targeting abortion clinics and other reproductive health facilities.”

After his arraignment, Lemon stood outside courthouse and said, “For more than 30 years, I’ve been a journalist, and the power and protection of the First Amendment has been the underpinning of my work.” He continued, “The First Amendment, the freedom of the press, are the bedrock of our democracy.”

