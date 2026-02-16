Don Lemon Breaks Silence Over That Viral Video of His Husband Not Playing About Him!

Valentine’s Day is a wrap this year, but we’ll take a good love story any day of the year! Don Lemon took to social media to rant about his man in a sweet Valentine’s Day video, and we are absolutely here for a good story time.

Tempers ran high during the Grammy Awards weekend as Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles on two federal counts — including conspiracy against religious freedom — stemming from his coverage of a Minnesota church protest. Upon his release, the former CNN journalist went viral in an image of him walking away hand in hand with his husband, Tim Malone.

In the viral video of his release, viewers fell in love with the smirk on Lemon’s face as he was led out by Malone out of the wave of paparazzi, with fans admiring Malone’s “don’t mess with my man” energy during a moment of intense public spectacle.

Lemon — whose birthday lands on Valentine’s Day — hopped on TikTok to let us know that in their house, the protection goes both ways. Giving roses to his husband, Lemon teased, “I have a bodyguard, not like that. I’m talking about my Kevin Costner, the bodyguard that everybody’s been saying online.” He went on to share exactly why he married Malone, expressing that his husband “does not play about him” and goes hard for Lemon. We know that’s right, Don!

“Shortly after I met him, I knew that he was the one,” Lemon shared. “I see all the stuff online that he is a Kevin Costner to Whitney Houston or Frank Farmer to Rachel on ‘The Bodyguard’ and he basically is because he doesn’t play.”

Lemon noticed that people were saying that if their partner doesn’t love them with Malone’s energy, they don’t want them. And Lemon couldn’t agree more: “It’s true, you don’t. Do yourself a favor, find the right one,” he said. After sending off Valentine’s Day wishes to his fans and his husband, he broke out singing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” You’d better sing to your man!

According to PEOPLE, Lemon and Malone, a real estate broker, started dating in 2016. Fast forward to 2018, and Malone was there to exchange smooches with Lemon as we rang in the New Year with an on-air kiss during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Later, the couple announced their engagement after celebrating Malone’s birthday in Manhattan. After five years of being engaged, they tied the knot on April 6, 2024, in front of 140 guests in New York City.

Shortly after Lemon posted the video, social media flooded the comment section with photos of fans with their own significant others, praising the happy couple.

“We all fell in love with Tim,” one TikTok user wrote.

“He. Does. NOT. play.👏 Rooting for you Don, thank you for all that you do and your hubby is a real one!” another followed up.

“He runs a strict program and I love that for you,” a third wrote.