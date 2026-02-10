BHM 2026: Black History Documentaries That Won’t Traumatize You

(Original Caption) Boxers Muhammad Ali and George Foreman were the subjects of the Documentary Feature winner When We Were Kings, produced by David Sonenberg (left). The hold their winning Oscar backstage at the 69th annual Academy Awards. (Photo by �� Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

There’s nothing like cozying up in this winter weather and watching a captivating documentary. Since it’s also Black History Month, there’s never been a better time to dive deep into the history and culture of Black Americans through film.

But while we all know retelling Black history can often mean reliving the traumatizing experiences and heartbreaking stories of our past, this list is different! These 13 Black documentaries focus of celebrating Black culture without an emphasis on our trauma. Keep scrolling to add to your watch list!

Black Barbie: A Documentary

Have you ever been curious about the story behind first Black Barbie doll? Well, in this 2023 Netflix documentary, filmmaker Lagueria Davis dives deep into the lore behind her 83-year-old aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell, who helped launch the Black Barbie.

Magic City: An American Fantasy

We previously told you all about the lore behind Atlanta’s most notable strip club, Magic City. In 2025, a five-part docu-series was produced featuring some of the biggest Black stars in Atlanta and the greater hip-hop community like Drake and Jermaine Dupri. The series was the first to really get into the creation of Magic City and the untold stories behind the famous club.

Soul Food Junkies

In “Soul Food Junkies,” filmmaker Byron Hurt explores the history and culture behind soul food– the African American traditional food stemming from slavery. It’s no secret that Black folks love themselves some food? But what happens when macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, cornbread and candied yams starts to impact your health? This documentary dives deep into the phenomenon.

Kiki

While the LGBTQ+ scene in New York City is widely known and celebrated, “Kiki” focuses on the drag and voguing scene through the lives of queer youth of color. The Kiki scene was created by Black queer youth in underground NYC.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The year 1969 was a great one for music. Not only were the likes of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder were all at their peak, but that New York City summer was certainly one to remember. Most of us were too young– or not even born yet– to soak in the summer of soul, but in this 2021 documentary, you can revisit the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music and fashion.

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child

Jean-Michel Basquiat is regarded as one of the greatest painters of his time. In the 2010 documentary, “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child,” the life and career of the painter is told through a series of his own interviews conducted by Basquiat’s friend, filmmaker Tamra Davis. The film tackles Basquiat’s struggle with being a Black artist in a white world, but the main focus is on his rise in the art world, which led to his close relationship with Andy Warhol.

When We Were Kings

Muhammad Ali’s 1974 boxing match against George Foreman was more than just a fight. In the documentary, “When We Were Kings,” you can explore the truth behind one of the most famous fights in Ali’s career while also rooting for two boxing legends in for Black Pride event you’ll never forget.

The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song

While it’s true the Black church has deep ties to slavery, reconstruction and the civil rights movement, African American faith is more than just traumatic. In this docu-series by The Root’s founder Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the historic relevance of the church and the rich culture birthed from Black religion is explored.

Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme

Not matter what type of hip-hop fan you are, “Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme” is bound to have you hooked! The 2000 film documents the history of freestyle rap told like never before. You can see the art form take shape across generations.

Black Love

Have you ever wondered exactly what does it take to make a marriage work? Well, in the Orpah Winfrey-produced docuseries “Black Love,” this question finally gets answered. The series shows the ups and downs, ins and outs and not-so-pretty truths about romantic relationships. It features many celebrities guests like Remy Ma and Papoose and gospel icons Mary, Mary.

More than a Game

Before LeBron James was a well-respected NBA star, he was a high schooler in Akron, Ohio. In the 2008 film “More than a Game,” you follow the journey of rising star James and four of his teammates as they try to win as many games throughout their high school season.

gOD-Talk

Civil rights leaders Martin Luther King (3R), Fred Shuttlesworth, Abernathy (2L, holding paper) in clerical robes after funeral for victims of church bombing. (Photo by Burton McNeely/Getty Images)

We previously told you the relationship between Gen Z and millennials with the Black church is complex and slowly fading. But in this 2023 film— produced by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Pew Research Center — the lives of Black millennials trying to define their faith while questioning historic practices is a journey that many folks can relate to.

High on the Hog

This Netflix documentary dives deep into the profound history of Black American food. With a focus on heritage and culinary success, “High on the Hog” is the perfect mix between history and the contemporary culinary world.