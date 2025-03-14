LeBron James' Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer's Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News

As the country tries to keep up with the dizzying number of ways President Donald Trump is attacking everything from our economy to our civil rights, some who once made excuses to justify the MAGA movement (because, you know, the price of eggs), are begging Black folks to join in the fight to help make things right again. But after coming out en masse on Election Day to try to stop Trump 2.0, many of us are worn out. And according to award-winning journalist and author Charles Blow, “Black people are marching. It just looks different.” - Angela Johnson Read More