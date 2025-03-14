T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

LeBron James' Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer's Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

LeBron James' Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer's Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Screenshot: ABC 7 News, YouTube/ABC7 News Bay Area, Instagram, Instagram, Photo: Bryan Steffy // Harry How (Getty Images), nappy (Pexels), Paras Griffin, Elsa (Getty Images), Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Images), Astrida Valigorsky (Getty Images), Darrian Traynor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Bronx Woman Dropped Out of College After Being Diagnosed with Cancer, but the School Still Charged Her Until this Happened

Bronx Woman Dropped Out of College After Being Diagnosed with Cancer, but the School Still Charged Her Until this Happened

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Screenshot: ABC 7 News

It’s never too late to chase your dreams, but when a Bronx, NY grandmother decided to pursue her own and go get her masters degree, life took an unthinkable turn. After a two-year-long set back, she’s back on track to open her own business providing much needed help to New York’s homeless population. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

LeBron James Dishes On His Real Issue With Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James Dishes On His Real Issue With Stephen A. Smith

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Photo: Bryan Steffy // Harry How (Getty Images)

Things are only getting messier in the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. The future NBA Hall of Famer was caught on a hot mic discussing his issues with the popular TV personality, adding more fuel to their fire. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

On This National Day of Rest For Black Women, Here’s 5 Things You Could Do To Decompress

On This National Day of Rest For Black Women, Here’s 5 Things You Could Do To Decompress

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Photo: nappy (Pexels)

. For those who don’t know, March 10 is the National Day of Rest for Black Women. The day also recognizes the death of civil rights and freedom pioneer Harriet Tubman - an appropriate time to encourage hard working Black women to take a break. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Wow, Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Done Clapping at LeBron James Just Yet...

Wow, Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Done Clapping at LeBron James Just Yet...

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Photo: Paras Griffin, Elsa (Getty Images)

Leave it to sports commentator Stephen A. Smith to get the last word! We thought we heard the last of Smith’s dispute with NBA star LeBron James after an altercation between the two went viral last week... but no. It seems Smith still has some things to get off his chest. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Richest Black Man On Why Folks Shouldn’t Be Scared Of Trump’s Banning of DEI

Richest Black Man On Why Folks Shouldn’t Be Scared Of Trump’s Banning of DEI

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Images)

In 2024, Smith was named the second richest man in the U.S. after years of holding the no. 1 spot on Forbes’ Richest Black People list. You don’t get to be one of the richest men in the country without learning a thing or two about hiring practices. So in light of President Donald Trump banning DEI at the federal level and major cooperations following suit, Robert F. Smith is warning Black folks and other minorities not to panic for one key reason. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Despite Meghan Markle’s Show Being A Hit, Haters Still Hating and Black Women Know Why

Despite Meghan Markle’s Show Being A Hit, Haters Still Hating and Black Women Know Why

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center.
Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (Getty Images)

It’s barely been a week since Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” premiered on Netflix. In each episode, the Duchess of Sussex shares some of her favorite recipes and hosting tips with her famous friends with a California country house providing a beautiful backdrop. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Black People Are Protesting, But In a Different And Most Brilliant Way

Black People Are Protesting, But In a Different And Most Brilliant Way

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Screenshot: YouTube/ABC7 News Bay Area

As the country tries to keep up with the dizzying number of ways President Donald Trump is attacking everything from our economy to our civil rights, some who once made excuses to justify the MAGA movement (because, you know, the price of eggs), are begging Black folks to join in the fight to help make things right again. But after coming out en masse on Election Day to try to stop Trump 2.0, many of us are worn out. And according to award-winning journalist and author Charles Blow, “Black people are marching. It just looks different.” - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Popular Black Influencer’s Family is Clapping Back at Rumors Following Her Death in Mexico

Popular Black Influencer’s Family is Clapping Back at Rumors Following Her Death in Mexico

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Screenshot: Instagram

Fans are mourning the loss of a popular social media content creator who passed away in Mexico just one day before her 25th birthday. Alysha Burney died in her sleep on March 2 while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, according to Fox4KC. But while her followers mourn Burney’s untimely passing, her family claims that not all of the details circulating about her death are true. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Why Folks Are Afraid of Tonight’s “Blood Moon” That’ll Appear In The Sky

Why Folks Are Afraid of Tonight’s “Blood Moon” That’ll Appear In The Sky

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 08: The ‘Blood Moon’ or lunar eclipse is seen from Williamstown in Melbourne on November 08, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 08: The ‘Blood Moon’ or lunar eclipse is seen from Williamstown in Melbourne on November 08, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo: Darrian Traynor (Getty Images)

Are you looking for a reason to stay up a little later than usual tonight? How about a chance to catch a glimpse of a special treat in the sky as a total lunar eclipse (aka “Blood Moon”) will be visible in North and South America, western parts of Africa and Europe, New Zealand and a portion of Russia? - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Black Women Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle...Sort of

Black Women Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle...Sort of

Image for article titled LeBron James&#39; Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer&#39;s Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News
Screenshot: Instagram

When you think about the soft life, words like entitled and privileged may come to mind. But contrary to what you may think, the soft life doesn’t always have to mean flying first class and drinking expensive champagne (although, we wouldn’t turn it down if you offered). It’s more about doing what you can to give yourself a break – even if it’s just for a little while. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12