LeBron James' Beef With Stephen A. Smith, National Rest Day For Black Women, Black Influencer's Family Responds to Her Death Rumors, Black Influencers Living Like Meghan Markle, Blood Moon Concerns and Other Culture News

Bronx Woman Dropped Out of College After Being Diagnosed with Cancer, but the School Still Charged Her Until this Happened
It’s never too late to chase your dreams, but when a Bronx, NY grandmother decided to pursue her own and go get her masters degree, life took an unthinkable turn. After a two-year-long set back, she’s back on track to open her own business providing much needed help to New York’s homeless population. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Things are only getting messier in the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. The future NBA Hall of Famer was caught on a hot mic discussing his issues with the popular TV personality, adding more fuel to their fire. - Noah A. McGee Read More
. For those who don’t know, March 10 is the National Day of Rest for Black Women. The day also recognizes the death of civil rights and freedom pioneer Harriet Tubman - an appropriate time to encourage hard working Black women to take a break. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Leave it to sports commentator Stephen A. Smith to get the last word! We thought we heard the last of Smith’s dispute with NBA star LeBron James after an altercation between the two went viral last week... but no. It seems Smith still has some things to get off his chest. - Phenix S Halley Read More
In 2024, Smith was named the second richest man in the U.S. after years of holding the no. 1 spot on Forbes’ Richest Black People list. You don’t get to be one of the richest men in the country without learning a thing or two about hiring practices. So in light of President Donald Trump banning DEI at the federal level and major cooperations following suit, Robert F. Smith is warning Black folks and other minorities not to panic for one key reason. - Phenix S Halley Read More
It’s barely been a week since Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” premiered on Netflix. In each episode, the Duchess of Sussex shares some of her favorite recipes and hosting tips with her famous friends with a California country house providing a beautiful backdrop. - Angela Johnson Read More
As the country tries to keep up with the dizzying number of ways President Donald Trump is attacking everything from our economy to our civil rights, some who once made excuses to justify the MAGA movement (because, you know, the price of eggs), are begging Black folks to join in the fight to help make things right again. But after coming out en masse on Election Day to try to stop Trump 2.0, many of us are worn out. And according to award-winning journalist and author Charles Blow, “Black people are marching. It just looks different.” - Angela Johnson Read More
Fans are mourning the loss of a popular social media content creator who passed away in Mexico just one day before her 25th birthday. Alysha Burney died in her sleep on March 2 while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, according to Fox4KC. But while her followers mourn Burney’s untimely passing, her family claims that not all of the details circulating about her death are true. - Angela Johnson Read More
Are you looking for a reason to stay up a little later than usual tonight? How about a chance to catch a glimpse of a special treat in the sky as a total lunar eclipse (aka “Blood Moon”) will be visible in North and South America, western parts of Africa and Europe, New Zealand and a portion of Russia? - Angela Johnson Read More
When you think about the soft life, words like entitled and privileged may come to mind. But contrary to what you may think, the soft life doesn’t always have to mean flying first class and drinking expensive champagne (although, we wouldn’t turn it down if you offered). It’s more about doing what you can to give yourself a break – even if it’s just for a little while. - Angela Johnson Read More