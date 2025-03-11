5 Things Mousy Democrats Could Learn From Stephen A. Smith

Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit you respect his game. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has made a name for himself as a unapologetically hilarious personality. And to give him even more credit, he’s built his career in ways we could all learn a thing or two from... especially U.S. democrats.

Yusef Salaam: Donald Trump Pushed For Us To End Up Like Emmett Till | The 411 CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump On Trial: It’s ‘Karma’ Says Central Park 5 Exoneree, 35 Years After His Wrongful Arrest | The 411

Since President Donald Trump first bursted into the political scene, it seems Democrats have been scrambling to find the best ways to react to his MAGA blitz of divisive language and politically incorrectness. But maybe the key to understanding how to counter Trump lies in the sports commentator.

Advertisement

1. Capitalize on the Moment

If it’s one thing Smith knows how to do is make a moment last! Over the years, the sports commentator has had his share of viral moments keeping his name in the center of conversations, and that’s why he’s so memorable.

Advertisement

The same could not be said for American democrats. After suffering a devastating loss in 2024, democrats haven’t made significant waves in media which could help revive the public’s faith in the party. Attempts by democrats have been made with House democrats dressing in pink suits to silently protest or with former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run.

Stephen A Smith funny moments

2. Don’t Be Afraid of Controversy

One of the things that makes Smith so relatable is that he says whatever is on his mind and deals with the consequences later. Recently, NBA star LeBron James pressed Smith after the sports commentator had opinions on James’ son, Bronny.

Advertisement

When it comes to saying whatever and seeing what sticks, the president has already mastered this formula. Instead, it could be helpful for democrats to call the president out on his BS and do so loudly! Texas Rep. Al Green ruffled some feathers when he interrupted Trump during his address to Congress, but many folks like @eternallyRaq on X said “What Al Green did is what the Democratic Party’s base wants democrats to be doing.”

Advertisement

3. Be Aggressive

Americans don’t view democrats as aggressive, which is a problem Smith doesn’t have. Smith is unapologetically himself, and so far, it’s only worked in to his benefit. If democrats want the public’s same respect, they’ll have to put their foot down.

Advertisement

4. Don’t Lose Touch with Everyday People

The democrats’ biggest criticism is how unrelatable they’ve become. Instead of focusing on everyday issue like grocery prices or healthcare, democrats pivoted to progressive matters like LGBTQ+ rights and DEI. And although these issues are important, PEW Research reported only 5.5 to 9.3 percent of Americans identify as LGBT, and Black Americans make up roughly 13 percent of the population.

Advertisement

This leaves out about 80 percent of Americans— a majority of whom feel like their problems haven’t been addressed by democrats. On the flip side, many folks view Smith as an uncle or peer, which is why so many Americans keep tuning in to his show.

5. Laugh a Little

They say laughter is the best medicine, and Smith is regarded as one of the funniest sports personalities of this generation. So, maybe it’s time for democrats to loosen up a little bit! Crack a few jokes and warm up the hearts of everyday Americans. It’s time democrats learn to live in the face of Trump. Now more than ever people need reasons to smile, and this is the perfect time for democrats to give us a few.