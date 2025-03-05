"With Love, Meghan" The Duchess's New Netflix Show Is Received With Anything But Love

In her new lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” that premiered on Netflix on March 4th, Meghan Markle, or excuse me, Meghan Sussex, as she corrects Mindy Kaling in the show, spends time giving hosting, baking, cooking, and even candle making tips. It’s the type of show that a person could watch on a Sunday afternoon in pajamas and promising themselves one day they will follow the tips.

The Netflix Kevin Hart Heist Comedy 'Lift' Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Netflix Kevin Hart Heist Comedy 'Lift' Is Our TV Pick This Week

The Netflix Kevin Hart Heist Comedy 'Lift' Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Netflix Kevin Hart Heist Comedy 'Lift' Is Our TV Pick This Week

Despite how relaxing the show is, the reviews have not been signed with love.

The Guardian called the show “toe-curlingly unloveable TV” and rated it a one star. The Hollywood Reporter says the show “lacks a key ingredient.”

Advertisement

So what is the issue that everyone seems to have with Meghan’s new show? Authenticity? One Twitter user said that “Meghan’s show is shallow, crude, and fake like everything about Markle.” And if you take one look on Twitter you’ll see that many viewers made similar remarks. Another tweet labeled The Duchess as the “insufferable” for the fact that she wants to be referred to as Megan Sussex, rather than Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, one thing that you will find is that, no surprise, a lot of these criticisms come from supporters of the Royal Family. You know, the same supporters that basically chased her out of England. So maybe this kind of criticism was to be expected but a lot of fans have come out in support of Meghan, such as this tweet that implies much of the negativity comes from a place of envy.

Advertisement

And the comments on Netflix’s Instagram page have been overwhemingly positive so far, calling the show “heart warming” and “sweet” with some fans saying they binged the whole thing. Another viewer tweeted that they found the show to be “comforting” and are confused as to why “everyone is so mad.”

Overall the show is wholesome TV. Does much happen in it other then some cake decorating and berry harvesting? No. But that is the point.