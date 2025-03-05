A Look Inside LeBron James' Lavish Real Estate Portfolio

T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week
Beauty + Style

The NBA superstar has lived in his fair share of gorgeous homes over the years.

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images; Realtor.com (Getty Images)

LeBron James may be a megastar when it comes to the NBA, as evidenced by his recent feat of becoming the first player to ever score 500,000 points in a career. But it looks like the basketball player just might also be the king of real estate if you consider his massive portfolio. Thankfully for you, we’ve got a glimpse of all his digs.

After buying his first home at 18 when he was first drafted over 20 years ago, James has gone on to expand his home ownership across three different states including his hometown of Akron in Ohio, Florida and California. Over the years and as he amassed more and more accolades, the Los Angeles Lakers player acquired a clear eye for gorgeous homes with designs so awe-worthy and inspiring—you wish you could wake up there tomorrow.

And while he’s had his fair share of losses in the real estate space (more on that later), it’s clear this his prowess for knowing how to move on the court followed him into his home-buying journey.

So it’s in honor of his new celebratory moment, that we thought we’d take a look at what the fruits of his labor have afforded him. So keep reading and enjoy the goodness!

LeBron’s First Home in Akron, OH

LeBron’s First Home in Akron, OH

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube/Air View Videos

After becoming the number one NBA draft pick in 2003, James purchased his very first property at age 18. At the time, he only spent $2.1 million but he got a lot of bang for his buck as the property boasted six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, six half baths, a barbershop, a bowling alley, aquarium, recording studio and more. The stunning estate was also his largest one sitting at 30,000 square feet.

Seeing as how this is still one of James’ currently owned homes, we have no pictures of the inside but if it’s any consolation: the estimated value of the home as of November 2024 was around $10 million.

LeBron’s Second Home in Miami

LeBron’s Second Home in Miami

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com (Getty Images)

Back in 2010 when James decided to “take his talents down to South Beach” and join the Miami Heat, he couldn’t do without finding an appropriate spot to call home. Thankfully, he found one in a waterfront property in Coconut Grove that boasted six bedrooms for the low price of $9 million. Encompassing nearly 14,000 square feet, the home also has eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, as well as an elevator, sauna, media room and more. James would unfortunately part ways with the home when he decided to sell it in October 2014 for a whopping $17 million. Though he didn’t get the asking price, he finally said goodbye to his Miami digs in August of the following year.

The final sale price? $13.4 million.

Keep reading for a look at some of the rooms and views of the home.

Miami Home- Living Room and Kitchen

Miami Home- Living Room and Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
Miami Home-Primary Bedroom

Miami Home-Primary Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
Miami Home- Primary Bathroom

Miami Home- Primary Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
Miami Home-Primary Closet

Miami Home-Primary Closet

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LeBron’s First Los Angeles Home

LeBron’s First Los Angeles Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Purchased in 2015, James found a stunning $21 million mansion in Los Angeles that featured six bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a media room, pool with lap lanes and cabanas, three-car garage, an elevator, home gym and of course a basketball hoop. The over 9,400 square foot home was also located in Brentwood, the ultra-exclusive celebrity neighborhood that got an infamous reputation thanks in large part to O.J. Simpson.

However, the NBA star would put the home back on the market in 2021 for $20.5 million. It sold just a few months later for $19.6 million, a rare “L” for James.

LA Home- Bedroom One

LA Home- Bedroom One

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LA Home- Informal Living Area

LA Home- Informal Living Area

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
1st LA Home- Pool

1st LA Home- Pool

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LA Home- Formal Living Room

LA Home- Formal Living Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Photo: Realtor.com
LeBron’s Second LA Home

LeBron’s Second LA Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com

What’s better than one Brentwood home? TWO. And that’s exactly why James opted for a second residence in the ritzy neighborhood, purchasing this nearly 16,000 square foot home for $23 million back in 2017. This lavish mansion featured eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and other alluring amenities such as: a library, service kitchen, staff quarters, a rooftop terrace, theater room, and 10-car auto gallery, 1,500 wine cellar and more.

There’s no info on the selling of this home so it’s safe to assume that James still owns this one as well.

LA Home- Kitchen

LA Home- Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LA Home- Primary Bedroom

LA Home- Primary Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LA Home- Primary Bathroom

LA Home- Primary Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LA Home- Primary Closet

LA Home- Primary Closet

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LA Home- Backyard Patio and Pool

LA Home- Backyard Patio and Pool

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
LeBron’s Third and Current LA Home

LeBron’s Third and Current LA Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Appropriately dubbed the “compound,” James’ current home — which he shares with all three of his children and wife Savannah — also resides in Los Angeles. However, this sprawling and secluded place sits in Beverly Hills on 2.5 acres.

The home has a true Hollywood ownership history as it used to belong to William and Lee Phillip Bell, the late co-creators of such iconic daytime soap operas as “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” according to Forbes. The 13,000 square foot home boasts some of the best views in the city as well as a tennis court, media room and a stunning backyard.

Being that this is the home the James’ crew lives in right now, not many pictures are available, but thankfully there are a few. So keep reading to see more of his amazing home!

Current LA Home- Backyard View and Guest Houses

Current LA Home- Backyard View and Guest Houses

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
Current LA Home- Tennis Courts

Current LA Home- Tennis Courts

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
Current LA Home- Informal Living Room

Current LA Home- Informal Living Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
Current LA Home- Backyard Patio

Current LA Home- Backyard Patio

Image for article titled A Look Inside LeBron James&#39; Lavish Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Realtor.com
