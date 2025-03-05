A Look Inside LeBron James' Lavish Real Estate Portfolio

LeBron James may be a megastar when it comes to the NBA, as evidenced by his recent feat of becoming the first player to ever score 500,000 points in a career. But it looks like the basketball player just might also be the king of real estate if you consider his massive portfolio. Thankfully for you, we’ve got a glimpse of all his digs.

After buying his first home at 18 when he was first drafted over 20 years ago, James has gone on to expand his home ownership across three different states including his hometown of Akron in Ohio, Florida and California. Over the years and as he amassed more and more accolades, the Los Angeles Lakers player acquired a clear eye for gorgeous homes with designs so awe-worthy and inspiring—you wish you could wake up there tomorrow.

And while he’s had his fair share of losses in the real estate space (more on that later), it’s clear this his prowess for knowing how to move on the court followed him into his home-buying journey.

So it’s in honor of his new celebratory moment, that we thought we’d take a look at what the fruits of his labor have afforded him. So keep reading and enjoy the goodness!