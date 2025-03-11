Popular Black Influencer's Family is Clapping Back at Rumors Following Her Death in Mexico

Fans are mourning the loss of a popular social media content creator who passed away in Mexico just one day before her 25th birthday. Alysha Burney died in her sleep on March 2 while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, according to Fox4KC. But while her followers mourn Burney’s untimely passing, her family claims that not all of the details circulating about her death are true.

The Kansas City native, known for her hilarious “Bad Girls Club” parody skits, was a popular social media content creator, with over 580,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million on TikTok alone.

Alysha’s brother, Charles Burney, who was with her at the time of her death, said she died in her sleep after having an asthma attack. He addressed some of the online speculation that the promising young star died as a result of drug use and warned those spreading disinformation that they would be dealt with in court.

“It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing,” he wrote in a March 10 Instagram post.

Burney told Fox4KC that his sister did not use drugs and was laser focused on going after her goals.

“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey. She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever,” he said. “She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman.”

Charles Burney said his sister, who graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a degree in Digital Media Production, had been living in Los Angeles trying to establish herself as a writer and director. He added that she wanted to use her knowledge and experience to help other aspiring creatives from her hometown.

“Her lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director. Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was,” he told Fox4KC.

