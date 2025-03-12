Bakari Sellers
13 Black Women Influencers Living The Soft Life... Unapologetically

Culture

13 Black Women Influencers Living The Soft Life... Unapologetically

We're looking at Black women who always make time to prioritize self-care.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled 13 Black Women Influencers Living The Soft Life... Unapologetically
Screenshot: Instagram

When you think about the soft life, words like entitled and privileged may come to mind. But contrary to what you may think, the soft life doesn't always have to mean flying first class and drinking expensive champagne (although, we wouldn't turn it down if you offered). It's more about doing what you can to give yourself a break – even if it's just for a little while.

Simple things like decorating your home with fresh flowers, making time to get your hair done by a professional or hiring a cleaner to come in to your home every now and then can make a big difference in alleviating stress and improving your overall mood.

We've rounded up some of our favorite Black women who are living their best soft life ever.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Love her or hate her, it's hard to deny that Meghan Markle is living her soft life to the fullest. In her new hit Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," she shares her favorite recipes and entertaining tips, and fans are eating it up. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

KarenBritChick

KarenBritChick

A fixture at some of the hottest runway shows and events around the world, stylist Karen Blanchard (aka KarenBritChick) is living her soft life and looking great while doing it.

We're huge fans of her GRWM videos, which show off her knack for mixing vintage pieces with new fashion finds.

Nara Smith

Nara Smith

With over 11 million followers on TikTok and nearly five million on Instagram, Nara Smith shows off her favorite fashion and recipes with her devoted fan base almost daily.

We don't know if it's the sound of her voice or her stunning look, but we could watch this video of her making a red currant crumble again and again.

Talia Cadet

Talia Cadet

For some Black women, living the soft life is more about survival than trying to impress others. DC-based influencer Talia Cadet says she doesn't mind paying for conveniences like professional hair braiding and non-stop flights if they can save her a little time in her otherwise busy schedule. Something she will always make room for in her budget are monthly professional house cleanings.

"As a homeowner, it's a lot of house, and I just need help," she said.

Breegan Jane

Breegan Jane

Spend just a few minutes scrolling the Instagram account of California-based interior designer and television personality Breegan Jane and you will find yourself instantly engulfed in some serious beachside bliss. Her simple chic style is a treat for the senses.

Angela Davis

Angela Davis

You can always find joy in a delicious homemade meal. And that's exactly what you get from Chef Angela Davis (aka The Kitchenista). Whether she's making smoked duck lasagna (from scratch!) or strawberry buttermilk scones with lemon glaze, her beautiful food photos will leave you feeling good.

"There's no therapy like kitchen therapy," she writes on Instagram.

With.Love.Brina

With.Love.Brina

Nothing says soft life like great fashion and amazing vacation photos. That's exactly what you'll get from With.Love.Brina, a travel content creator who shares stunning photos of her worldly adventures with her nearly 200,000 Instagram followers.

Ndamu

Ndamu

Ndamu is a London-based creator with over 60,000 followers on TikTok. Even if you aren't about the soft life, her videos which show her TKing, will make you want to try for at least a day or two.

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

From a luxe shopping spree in Lagos to haute chocolate in Paris, you're always in for an adventure with Chinyere Adogu (aka The Real Chi), a New York City-based lifestyle influencer with over 217,000 followers on Instagram.

Lee Litumbe

Lee Litumbe

Lee Litumbe is the face of Spirited Pursuit, a lifestyle brand that is all about travel and adventure – and looking great while doing it. Her gorgeous photos are made for scrolling. And the best part – she has no problem letting her over 200,000 followers know her style secrets. You can shop her Instagram page on the Spirited Pursuit website. 

Lemon water in her Stanley cup or a nice long session at the gym are enough to give TikToker @kaayamari the soft life feeling.

Tiffany Redus

Tiffany Redus

For content creator Tiffany Redus, the soft life is more about quiet luxury than flashy things. In this video, she tells followers that something as simple as a nice robe, sweet smelling candles or a sensual perfume can make almost anything better.

Indya Ajai

Indya Ajai

Living the soft life doesn't always have to mean jet setting around the globe. For @indya_ajai, fresh flowers are one of her favorite simple ways to bring in some joy and color to her otherwise gray home.

"I recently started buying fresh flowers for myself and I just honestly love the way it makes my home feel," she said.  

As an added bonus, it also got her to clean the clutter from her kitchen island to make room for her beautiful bouquet.

