13 Black Women Influencers Living The Soft Life... Unapologetically

When you think about the soft life, words like entitled and privileged may come to mind. But contrary to what you may think, the soft life doesn’t always have to mean flying first class and drinking expensive champagne (although, we wouldn’t turn it down if you offered). It’s more about doing what you can to give yourself a break – even if it’s just for a little while.

Simple things like decorating your home with fresh flowers, making time to get your hair done by a professional or hiring a cleaner to come in to your home every now and then can make a big difference in alleviating stress and improving your overall mood.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black women who are living their best soft life ever.