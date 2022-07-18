Bad news for Kanye West fans attending Rolling Out Loud Miami: t he “Power” rapper has dropped out of his Friday, July 22 headlining set. As such, f estival organizers have replaced him with Kid Cudi.

Rolling Loud Miami released a statement addressing the situation:

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Advertisement

In April, Kanye pulled out of his Coachella headlining performance, with The Weeknd stepping in. Following that cancellation, Ye is being sued by production company Phantom Labs. The firm claims the Grammy-winner owes $7.6 million for work it did on “four weeks of Sunday service, one of the listening events for Donda 2, the #FreeLarry Hoover benefit concert with Drake and the Coachella set that never happened.”

The “All Falls Down” artist has been through a tumultuous time in recent months as his divorce from Kim Kardashian has led to questionable behavior, including repeated online harassment of his ex. Reality TV personality Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and in the year since, Ye has posted messages on social media threatening Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson, encouraged his fans to yell at The Kardashians star in public and has moved to halt their divorce proceedings.

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

In the aftermath of these issues, reports surfaced that Kanye was looking for an inpatient facility to deal with his mental health. Since then, he has been relatively quiet, though he did make a surprise appearance at The BET Awards in June to salute Diddy as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

While Ye continues to figure out his next move, the show must go on with Kid Cudi joining fellow headliners Future and Kendrick Lamar. Other notable artists playing Rolling Loud Miami include City Girls, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and Latto.

Advertisement

For those who can’t make it to Miami, Rolling Loud will be live streamed on the festival’s Twitch channel.