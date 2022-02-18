After going off the rails last weekend over the breakup of his marriage and he’s ex’s new relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, Kanye West is now asking a judge to block Kim K’s movement towards a divorce.



According to TMZ, Ye filed paperwork contesting his estranged wife’s request for an order of divorce, a legal formality which would officially make the most famous Kardashian single again in the eyes of the law. Whether or not that goes through seems not to matter at this point: Kardashian has been publicly dating Davidson for months, despite Ye’s weird and problematic behavior on social media.



TMZ’s reporting suggests that Ye’s latest legal move is less about trying to keep his all-but-dead marriage together and more about protecting assets, though even that doesn’t necessarily make sense.



From TMZ Kanye’s lawyer says he wants 3 conditions, all of which his lawyer claims Kim has rejected. 1. If either of them dies, he wants to make sure any money that might be owing to either gets reimbursed. 2. Kanye wants to block Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they created. 3. He wants Kim to waive their marital privilege pending a final custody decision. This is interesting ... he wants to ensure any communications between the 2 of them can be part of the court record. He also wants to make sure, if Kim remarries, she would waive any spousal privilege between her and her new husband ... in other words, he wants to make sure any conversations between her and a new husband, as it relates to custody, would be fair game in court.



In an effort to bring 2006 back, Ye earlier announced that his next album, Donda 2, would only be released on his proprietary Stem P layer, making it unavailable on streaming services.