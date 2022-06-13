As the 2022 BET Awards inch closer and closer, it looks like congratulations are in order for Sean “P. Diddy/Puffy/Puff Daddy/Love” Combs, as it’s been revealed that he’ll be the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award!

Per a press release sent to The Root, the award recognizes “industry giants” who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. For his significant contributions across multiple industries including music, fashion, media and food and beverage, the award seems only fitting.

“Puff’s contributions to culture transcend Hip-Hop. Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey,” said BET Awards Executive Producer and Jesse Collins Entertainment Founder and CEO Jesse Collins.

Added Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy Connie Orlando:

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment. And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip-hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”

The 2022 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, goes down Sunday, June 26 airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET only on BET. For the complete list of nominees, head on over to bet.com.