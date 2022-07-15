Believe it or not, Kanye West is being sued… again.

“Wait ‘til I get my money right.”

Well, we’re waiting Kanye because you have more people you might have to pay off.

Phantom Labs, a production company, has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago rapper over claims that he owes them $7.1 million in unpaid concert costs, according to TMZ.

The company is saying they worked with Ye on multiple projects with Ye between June 2021 and March 2022 including four weeks of Sunday service, one of the listening events for Donda 2, the #FreeLarry Hoover benefit concert with Drake and his 2022 Coachella performance, which he pulled out of.

Attorney Howard King says Phantom Labs and West were initially on the same page when it came to making payments. But as the bills started to accumulate and payments weren’t being made, by February 2022, they claim Kanye owed them over $6 million.

From TMZ:

The docs say Ye had allegedly promised to settle his debt with Phantom, using the reported $9 million he was supposed to make at Coachella, but when he unexpectedly canceled on the festival, Phantom says it became clear, Ye wasn’t going to pay. Phantom says in addition to the $6 million tab Ye already had with the company, they were hit with another $1.1 million in Coachella-related cancellation fees they also want Ye to cover.

Now the company is suing for a breach of contract and want Ye to give them the $7.1 million they feel they are owed.

The list of lawsuits against Wes has been piling up. Recently, he was sued by David Casavant Archive, a fashion rental service, for $400,000 claiming that he owes the company for unreturned items and fees he hasn’t paid.

An infringement lawsuit was filed against Ye by Chicago house artist Marshall Jefferson for sampling the song “Move Your Body” multiple times on the Donda 2 song, “Flowers,” without the proper authorization.