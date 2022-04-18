Over the weekend, music lovers from all over converged to Indio, Calif. to indulge in music’s other biggest event of the year: Coachella.

As previously reported by The Root, several heavy-hitting, chart-topping acts were slated to perform during the first weekend and they did not disappoint! Despite the recent shakeup of headliners, which saw a swap out from Kanye “It’s Actually Just Ye Now” West to The Weeknd after the Donda artist dropped out, this year’s acts undoubtedly brought their own heat to the desert. And since y’all know how we like to do it over on this side, let’s go ahead and talk about a few of the best Blackity-Black performances.

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts it Down, Previews New Song

As expected, Megan Thee Stallion turnt the Coachella stage up with her set. She performed some of her biggest hits such as “WAP,” “Cash Shit,” “Body,” “Eat It,” and “Savage.” But the moment that got people talking the most was when she performed a brand new untitled single that will 100% be fodder for every girl’s Instagram captions this summer. See for yourself:

WHEW. I don’t know about you but I love hearing beautiful and talented women talk their shit and put people (specifically men) in their place—and this song fits right in that category. “And I don’t give a fuck if that nigga leave tonight, because nigga that dick don’t run me.” I mean, come on?! Who is talking mess like this? All she needs to do now is add Latto and Lil Kim (there are Queen Bee vibes all throughout that song, I know you sense it) on the remix and this song will get instant replay from me at least 5 times a day. Just sayin’!

Doja Cat Brought All the Energy, Get Into It Yuh

There’s no way you can talk about amazing performers without bringing up Doja Cat. Between the theatrics and stage presence, she consistently proves why going to her (hopefully) upcoming U.S. tour is a must-see experience. Performing hit tracks such as “Say So,” “Kiss Me More,” “Woman,” “Juicy” (featuring a surprise appearance from Tyga), “Tia Tamera (featuring a surprise appearance from Rico Nasty and “Ain’t Shit.” Doja also took a page out of Meg’s book and previewed two new songs titled “Vegas” and “Fucked Up.” Get into it, yuh, and watch a clip below:

The Weeknd Brings Blinding Lights for a New Dawn FM

Now you know we have to talk about The Weeknd since he was just added as a headliner at the 11th hour, thanks to Yeezy’s last-minute college dropout. Despite that fact, the “High For This” artist still did what needed to be done, performing a myriad of old and new hits such as “Crew Love,” Save Your Tears,” “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “Or Nah,” “Low Life,” and more. He also took the time to acknowledge the Donda artist by performing “Hurricane,” the song both he and Ye took home a Grammy for a week ago. Peep some snippets of the set below:

Travis Scott (Surprisingly) Touches Down from Astroworld

Yup, you read that right. Even though Scott got booted from the lineup stemming from the tragic events that transpired at last year’s Astroworld festival, he was still somehow still present and performed a 5-song set at an official Coachella after-party. Per Uproxx, Scott reportedly took over at around 3 a.m. on Sunday and even hopped in the DJ booth to show out. What’s the point of hating outside the club when you can just go to the afterparty, I suppose?

Isaiah Rashad, Ari Lennox, Big Sean, Masego, City Girls and More

Even though there were way too many performers there to name, I’d be remiss if I didn’t shout out a few others who also brought their signature sounds and styles to the Coachella stage. Those folks include Isaiah Rashad (welcome back good sir, we missed you), Ari “The Most Beautiful Shea Butter Baby on Planet Earth” Lennox, Big Sean, Mr. “Tadow” himself a.k.a. Masego, the City Girls and more.

While Coachella’s first weekend may be in the books, you can catch up on a plethora of performances that are available to watch for free on Coachella’s official YouTube channel. The livestream for weekend two begins Friday, April 22.