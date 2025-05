This month, groups of TikTokers found their way into Grammy-winning rapper Nelly’s abandoned mansion in his home state of Missouri.

Advertisement

The potentially beautiful home sits on 12 acres of land which includes a private basketball court, a three-car garage and a bunch of unfinished rooms. The unwelcome visitors have documented the state of the crumbling, mildew-filled estate and have even discovered that others before them trashed the place. Here is what the house looked like after it was sold in 2021.