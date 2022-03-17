Now that spring is right around the corner, it’s time to dust off those ceiling fans, organize your closets and tackle all of those awful chores you’ve probably been neglecting all year long. Spring cleaning is a great time to freshen up your space and breathe new life into your home. But if all of that sounds like a whole lot of work and not a lot of fun, you may need a little motivation to get you going. We’ve rounded up some amazing Black cleanfluencers who are sharing their tips and tricks for getting rid of the grime and getting your house in order. So turn up the gospel, soul, hip-hop or whatever gets you going and get cleaning!
MsVaughnTV
On MsVaughnTV, Vaughn takes her 227,000 subscribers around her home as she gives it a thorough cleaning. Watch her clean her entire home in one video, or check out her shorter videos where she breaks down all of the tricks she uses to clean each room separately. You’ll love that she takes time to showcase the variety of products she uses on her various surfaces to make sure all of her granite, stainless steel and glass are sparkling when she’s done. She even includes links to purchase in the description. I love that she favors natural cleaning products that are safe for her three-year-old daughter.
Simply Being Sabrina
If a mom of four can keep her house clean, so can the rest of us, right? Sabrina shares her cleaning, decorating, and DIY tips on her channel, Simply Being Sabrina. She previously had a house cleaning business, so your girl knows her stuff. Check out her “How to Clean Your Whole House Fast” video for tips on how she cleans her entire house in one day. Spoiler alert: she starts with a to-do list and gives herself a time limit on how much time she’ll spend in each room.
Jessica Tull
Jessica Tull’s channel is all about her adventures in cleaning, organization and motherhood. The stay-at-home mom of three loves sharing her favorite cleaning hacks with her viewers. In one of my personal faves, Jessica breaks down her weekly laundry routine, including tips on the products and machine settings she uses to get her family’s clothes fresh and clean. Parents will especially appreciate her hacks for getting crayon stains out of her linens.
Nia Nicole
Nia Nicole is a working mom of a two-year-old who lives in an apartment, which means her time and space are limited. But on her YouTube channel, she shows other busy parents how to find easy ways to keep their living space neat and tidy. As a mom of two LEGO-lovers, I especially loved her video that gives great space-saving hacks that keep her daughter’s toys organized.
BeautifulBrwnBabyDol
Dr. Nina Ellis Harvey has a lot going on. As a professor, psychologist and blogger, her busy schedule doesn’t leave her with a lot of time to clean. While cleaning videos aren’t her specialty, you’ll love her Lazy Girl cleaning routine video. Dr. Nina shares her hacks for getting her cleaning done fast, including multitasking tips and her strategies for tackling rooms from top to bottom. And if you’re into DIY cleaning solutions, you’ll definitely want to try her vodka, vinegar and water solution that keeps her sinks clean.