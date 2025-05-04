If You Love Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners,' Here Are More Movies, TV Shows To Watch

If you missed the chance to watch Sinners in IMAX, don’t worry! Due to the film’s popularity, it will be re-released in IMAX from May 15th until May 21st, but until then, we have created a list of films and shows that you can watch if you still need a bit of a horror or southern gothic ix. In this list, you will definitely find something to keep you entertained and maybe a little bit spooked!
Blacula
If you want more Black vampires, then Blacula might be the film for you. Dracula [Charles Macaulay] turns an African prince, Prince Mamuwalde [William Marshall], into a vampire and traps him in a coffin. But chaos ensues when Prince Mamuwalde wakes up two centuries later and winds up in 1970s LA.
Get Out
Jordan Peele’s first film “Get Out,” is a movie that will have you clutching at your pearls! Chris [Daniel Kaluuya] is an African-American man dating a white woman, Rose [Allison Williams]. Things start to take a spine-chilling turn when he goes to meet her creepy family for the first time.
Color Purple
If you want to stay with something more southern, The Color Purple might be what you’re looking for. The film follows Celie as she navigates the hardships of life in rural Georgia and the abuse that she faces from her husband. The film shows the strength that Celie can find in Black sisterhood. Like Sinners, there’s alot of good music and drama and both stories are set during the Jim Crow era.
Crossroads
If you are more interested in the Robert Johnson story that helped inspire Sinners, then Crossroads might just be the film for you. The film follows Eugene Martone [Ralph Macchio] as he goes on a journey around the deep South to find a long-lost song of Robert Johnson’s [Tim Russ] career.
True Blood
This 2008 drama is not very Black, though the series had memorial black characters and is filled with Vampires. In this show, Vampires struggle for equal rights to live amongst non-vampires, while anti-vampire organizations grow in popularity. So, what happens when Sookie Stackhouse [Anna Paquin] falls in love with a 174-year-old vampire and has to deal with the difficulties of their relationship?
Interview With The Vampire
Interview With The Vampire is centered around the life of Louis de Pointe du Lac [Jacob Anderson] as he recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy [Eric Bogosian]. The show based on a popular book by Anne Rice is spooky, sexy, and intense.
Kindred
Based on the Octavia Butler novel, Kindred follows Dana [Mallori Johnson] who gets pulled back in time to a nineteenth-century plantation where she is summoned to save Rufus, [David Alexander Kaplan] the white son of the plantation owner. The series follows Dana as she tries to understand what is happening to her and why.
Midnight Mass
If you like the idea of horror mixed with religion then Midnight Mass might be what you’re looking for. After a charismatic young priest shakes up the life of an isolated community, frightening events begin to occur. This film will have you on the edge of your seat.
Salem’s Lot
Based on the Stephen King novel, Salem’s Lot follows Ben Mears [Lewis Pullman] on his return to his childhood home as he looks for inspiration for his next book, but what he discovers is much spookier than he could’ve imagined.
From Dusk Till Dawn
On the run from the police, brothers Richard Gecko [Quentin Tarantino] and Seth Gecko [George Clooney] film themselves running into a gang of vampires who are out for blood!
The Strain
In this spine-chilling series, a plague starts to spread across humanity that leaves people acting like vampires. Dr Ephraim Goodweather [Corey Stoll] is called to investigate what is happening and figure out how to stop it.
Eve’s Bayou
Eve [Jurnee Smollet] finds out that her perfect father is hiding illicit affairs. After growing increasingly frustrated with her father’s actions, Eve seeks out a voodoo curse to be set on her father. The film is very spiritual and heartbreaking as you watch the hardships of this Creole-American family.
The Thing
According to an interview Coogler did with Proximity Media, “The Thing” was one of the films that inspired the way Sinners was shot. Coogler even has a poster of the film in his office. This 80's sci-fi horror follows a group of researchers in Antarctica as they deal with an alien that takes on the form of its victims.