If You Love Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners,' Here Are More Movies, TV Shows To Watch

If you missed the chance to watch Sinners in IMAX, don’t worry! Due to the film’s popularity, it will be re-released in IMAX from May 15th until May 21st, but until then, we have created a list of films and shows that you can watch if you still need a bit of a horror or southern gothic ix. In this list, you will definitely find something to keep you entertained and maybe a little bit spooked!