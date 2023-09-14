If You Like "The Other Black Girl," You'll Love These Books About Working While Black

It's Lit

Debra Lee's moving memoir and Elizabeth Leiba's guide to the workplace for Black women on my list of favorite books about navigating the workplace while Black.

Angela Johnson
Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (Getty Images)

Hulu’s new comedy-thriller series, “The Other Black Girl,”is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 suspense novel by the same, which follows two young Black women navigating the mostly-white world of publishing in New York City.

At the center of the story is Nella Rogers, an ambitious editorial assistant who is frustrated with all of the code-switching and microaggressions that come along with being the only Black woman in the office. So when Hazel, a new, unapologetically Black assistant, is hired, Nella is relieved to have someone she can relate to. But Nella realizes her new friend isn’t all that she seems when Hazel finds favor in the office and she is left behind.

No matter what industry you find yourself in, being Black at work is a job in itself – a fact that has inspired some amazing memoirs, romance novels and self-improvement books. From Debra Lee’s memoir about her journey to becoming one of the most influential executives in entertainment to Tia Williams’ novel about a fortysomething fashion editor trying to rebuild after losing her job and her love, check out some of my favorite books about working while Black.

“Black Girls Must Die Exhausted” by Jayne Allen

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

The first in a three-book trilogy, “Black Girls Must Die Exhausted” introduces us to Tabitha Walker, thirtysomething Black woman who wants to have it all. With a great job as a local news reporter and a perfect boyfriend, she’s well on her way. But when an unexpected diagnosis threatens it all, Tabitha leans on the support of her friends and the advice of her grandmother to keep it all together.

“We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride & Jo Piazza

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“We Are Not Like Them” received critical acclaim when it dropped in 2021. It tells the story of two childhood friends – Riley, who is Black, and Jen, who is white. Their friendship is tested as adults when Jen’s husband, a police officer, is accused of shooting an unarmed Black teenager, and Riley, a news anchor, must cover the story.

“Homebodies: A Novel” by Tembe Denton-Hurst

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

Tembe Denton-Hurst’s “Homebodies” was called one of the most anticipated books of 2023 by Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, and was on our list of books we couldn’t wait to read back in May. Defeated after losing her media job, Mickey writes a no-holds-barred letter about the racism and sexism that exists in the industry. But when it eventually goes viral, she’s left wondering if she made a big mistake.

“I’m Not Yelling: A Black Woman’s Guide to Navigating the Workplace” by Elizabeth Leiba

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“I’m Not Yelling” is Elizabeth Leiba’s brilliant guide to help Black women survive and thrive at work. From overcoming impostor syndrome to being an advocate for diversity and inclusion in their workplace, Leiba gives Black woman the tools they need to be their best.

“Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

In New York Times bestseller “Black Buck,” we meet Darren, a smart but unambitious 22-year-old who is the only Black person on an elite team of salespeople at a hot tech startup. But when he decides to launch a plan to recruit other people of color, everything changes.

“On Rotation” by Shirlene Obuobi

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

Ghanian-American, Angie Appiah is trying to please her parents by getting into medical school and snagging the perfect, successful partner. But when she fails a med school exam and gets dumped by her boyfriend, everything falls apart. As she feels her parents’ disappointment, Angie begins to question everything. On Rotation explores the struggles and expectations of the immigrant experience.

“How to Be Black” by Baratunde Thurston

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“How to Be Black” is the hilarious memoir from comedian and writer Baratunde Thurston. In the book, Thurston reflects on lessons learned growing up with an Afrocentric single Black mother in Washington D.C. and being educated at some of the most elite schools in the country. Using his experience as a guide, Thurston offers readers his advice on everything from “How to Be the Black Friend” to “How to Be the Black Employee.”

“The Perfect Find” by Tia Williams

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“The Perfect Find” follows fortysomething fashion editor Jenna Jones as she tries to rebuild after being fired from her job and dumped by her fiancé. When she finally finds work, she desperately tries to hold her own with tech-savvy coworkers who are half her age and a secret romance with a coworker that could ruin everything. The book was adapted into a Netflix film starring Gabrielle Union.

“The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” by Issa Rae

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” is the New York Times bestseller from Issa Rae, the creator of the HBO hit series Insecure. In the book, Rae shares hilariously candid stories about what it’s like to be an introvert navigating friendships, the workplace and her love life.

“Queenie” by Candice Carty-Williams

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

In 2019, Candice Carty-Williams’ “Queenie” found itself on some of the most-coveted best book lists, including Time100 and NPR’s Best Books of the Year. The novel follows Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican-Brit living in London. When her relationship and her career at a national newspaper seem to be crumbling around her, she’s forced to reevaluate who she really wants to be.

“Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Mbue

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Photo: Amazon.com

Undeniably one of the best books of 2017, “Behold the Dreamers” follows Jende Jonga, a Cameroonian immigrant who brings his wife and young son to Harlem in 2007 in search of a better life. When he finds a job as a driver for an executive at Lehman Brothers, things begin to fall into place. But when the global financial crisis causes Lehman Brothers to collapse, Jende finds his future in jeopardy.

“Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine” by Damon Tweedy, M.D.

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“Black Man in a White Coat” is Dr. Damon Tweedy’s moving memoir about navigating the mostly-white world of medicine as a Black man. From his experience with medical school professors questioning his ability to the social and economic forces that impact health in the Black community, Tweedy gets into all of the ways race and bias affect our health.

“I Am Debra Lee: A Memoir” by Debra Lee

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“I Am Debra Lee” is the highly-anticipated memoir from former CEO of BET and super glass ceiling shatterer Debra Lee. Come for the inspirational story of how a girl from the segregated South went on to head the first Black company traded on the New York Stock Exchange against all odds. Stay for all of the juicy celeb tea she shares from behind the scenes at BET.

“By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel” by Jasmine Guillory

Image for article titled If You Like &quot;The Other Black Girl,&quot; You&#39;ll Love These Books About Working While Black
Image: Amazon.com

“By the Book” is a hilarious romance by the New York Times-bestselling author of “The Wedding Date,” Jasmine Guillory. “By the Book” puts a new twist on the classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Isabelle is feeling lost and stuck in her career as an editorial assistant. As the only Black employee at her publishing house, she’s looking for a way to make a name for herself and set herself up for a promotion. When she travels to Santa Barbara to convince a reclusive writer to finish his long-awaited manuscript, something develops that neither of them could have expected.

