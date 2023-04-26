Here Are the Most Memorable Black Movie Villains

With Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary debuting in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’ve got a rundown of the characters we’re still scared of.

Stephanie Holland
Everyone loves a good hero’s journey. It’s what keeps us coming back to our favorite characters. However, Batman is nothing without the Joker, Harry Potter needs Voldemort, and The Avengers have to defeat Thanos. It’s really villains that make the stories go round. The best villains aren’t CGI monsters with magic powers. The ones that stick with you are rooted in some form of reality. As you prepare for Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, check out our salute to the best Black movie villains.

Alonzo Harris - Training Day

Training Day Ending scene (1080p HD Quality)

This isn’t a ranking, but we had to start with Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning performance in Training Day. We didn’t know he could be so menacing and we’ve never forgotten his final speech.

Candyman – Candyman (1992)

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Shoutout to the legendary Tony Todd, who has been ruining childhoods for 30 years.

Deebo - Friday

Friday (1995) Here Comes Deebo

There’s true brilliance in the way Tommy Lister Jr. made Deebo simultaneously terrifying and funny.

Mary - Precious

Photo: Jason Merritt (Getty Images)

Mo’Nique deserved all the awards she won for playing this disgustingly awful, vile woman.

Sho Nuff - The Last Dragon

Screenshot: MovieClips/You Tube

If someone asks “Who’s the master?” and your answer isn’t “Sho’Nuff,” you should rethink your life choices.

Georgina - Get Out

Screenshot: MovieClips/YouTube

Long before we knew what crazy road Jordan Peele was taking us down, we knew there was something creepy and unnatural about Betty Gabriel’s Georgina.

Killmonger - Black Panther

Black Panther: Killmonger’s Brazen Heist [CLIP] | TNT

Killmonger may have been right about the rest of the world, but let’s not pretend that he wasn’t a narcissistic psychopath. The good news is the MCU’s multiverse gives us a chance to see other variants of him.

May Day - A View to a Kill

Grace Jones as May Day HD A View To A Kill (1985)

Grace Jones has such a captivating on-screen presence, you can’t stop yourself from paying attention to what she’s doing. Even with Christopher Walken going as over the top as possible, she steals the show.

Elijah Price - Unbreakable, Glass

Screenshot: Universal Pictures

Samuel L. Jackson has played a lot of morally questionable characters, but super genius Elijah Price is his most complex bad guy. He’s dangerous, selfish and sympathetic.

Stephen - Django Unchained

Screenshot: Film Major/You Tube

As awful as Leonardo DiCaprio’s Candie is, there’s something truly gut-wrenchingly evil about Samuel L. Jackson’s Stephen. The ease of his betrayal is physically painful.

Dr. Facilier - The Princess and the Frog

Princess And The Frog - Friends On The Other Side 1080p

By Disney standards, the villainous sorcerer is shockingly bad. He turns Naveen into a frog, tries to lure Tiana into making a dark deal and kills a beloved character. That’s a lot for a Disney movie.

Amanda Waller - The Suicide Squad

Amanda Waller kills FBI agents | Suicide Squad

What makes Amanda Waller so cool, is that she’s unapologetic about the things she does. She knows she’s the only one who’s willing to make the tough decisions, and she wears it as a badge of honor.

