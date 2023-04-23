Freaknik's Freshest Fashions Back In The Day

Fashion

Freaknik's Freshest Fashions Back In The Day

As we wait for the Hulu doc, we wanted to look back at some of the best fashions from this epic party in the park.

By
Angela Johnson
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: DAVID TULIS/Atlanta Journal Constitution (AP)

If you’ve ever been to Freaknik, you already know that it was the place for young Black adults to see and be seen. Everyone who was anyone was there, so you wouldn’t dare roll down to Atlanta if your outfits weren’t tight.

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming Hulu Freaknik doc, we thought we’d look back at some of the best looks from the event. And although there aren’t a lot of photos from Freakniks past that are safe to share online, we did find a few that capture everything beautiful and fashionable about this epic party in the park. These are some of our favorite fashions from Freaknik.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

We Wear Short Shorts

We Wear Short Shorts

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

These girls are doing the thang in their coordinated cutoff denim shorts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Box Braids For The Win

Box Braids For The Win

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: DAVID TULIS/Atlanta Journal Constitution (AP)

When your braids are this fly, you can’t help but smile.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Stylin’ in Shades

Stylin’ in Shades

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

Blonde locks were everything in the 90s, but it’s the sunglasses for me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Reppin’ the Divine Nine

Reppin’ the Divine Nine

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: JEAN SHIFRIN/Atlanta Journal Constitution (AP)

If you belonged to a Black Greek Organization, you had to rep at Freaknik, like these brothers from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Fab Five at Freaknik

Fab Five at Freaknik

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

The University of Michigan’s Fab Five came to floss at 1994 Freaknik in button down shirts and jeans. Peep the white Honda Accord in the background!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Overalls Were Everything

Overalls Were Everything

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

We’re living for this rare shot of the late Tupac in overalls, a 90s fashion staple.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

This Hair Ain’t Whipping Back and Forth

This Hair Ain’t Whipping Back and Forth

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

If you or someone you know never had hair like this, you don’t know nothing about the 1990s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Strike a Pose

Strike a Pose

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

When you posed like this in your pics, you knew you look good.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Doin’ it in Denim

Doin’ it in Denim

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: DAVID TULIS/Atlanta Journal Constitution (AP)

In the 90s, everyone wore white tops with denim bottoms. And these sisters are doing it flawlessly.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

We Cute

We Cute

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: Instagram

Where my girls at? Your posse was a fashion statement within itself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Looking Good in Leather

Looking Good in Leather

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: MARIETTA DAILY OUT; GWINNETT DAILY POST OUT; WXIA-TV OUT; WGCL-TV OUT (AP)

The green leather baseball cap was the perfect accessory to level up the short set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Big Hair Don’t Care

Big Hair Don’t Care

How much hairspray does it take to get your joint looking like this?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

I Stay Coogi Down to the Socks

I Stay Coogi Down to the Socks

Image for article titled Freaknik&#39;s Freshest Fashions Back In The Day
Photo: DAVID TULIS/Atlanta Journal Constitution (AP)

Come through with the short sleeved Coogi sweater, sis!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Shopping for the Right Shades

Shopping for the Right Shades

At Freaknik, you’ve got to have the right shades.

Advertisement

16 / 16