The Most Unhinged Moments from ‘The Tyra Banks Show’

With the recent Netflix documentary “Reality Check” bringing “America’s Next Top Model” back into the cultural crosshairs, the internet is once again grappling with the Tyra Banks paradox. Former contestants and judges returned to the silver screen to speak about their experience on the now-controversial model competition series, but some say Banks’ daytime talk show was just as problematic.

“The Tyra Banks Show,” shortened to “Tyra,” premiered on CBS from 2005 to 2009 before moving to The CW for its final season. The show delivered a raw, real-talk space where the supermodel would be a big sister, a confidante and a mirror—but it wasn’t without its controversial moments.

Let’s revisit the most head-scratching moments from “The Tyra Banks Show,” and let’s be clear: they are just as unhinged today as they were in the mid-2000s!

The “Tone Deaf” Fat Suit Experiment

In an effort to understand what it’s like to be overweight, Tyra donned a padded 350-pound prosthetic suit and prosthetic makeup to walk around the streets of New York during a November 7, 2005, episode.

While Tyra framed the stunt as a heroic act of empathy, critics argued it ignored the lived reality of fatphobia and reduced a complex social issue into a patronizing, goofy spectacle that never quite landed.

That Awkward Interview With Naomi Campbell

It was the showdown that shook the culture: Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell, two titans of the industry, sitting across from each other to bury a decade of feuding in their rumored rivalry. While the cameras framed it as a heartfelt reconciliation, the energy may have told a different story.

Was this a genuine bridge-building moment, or was it the ultimate reality TV performance? Many viewers are still side-eyeing the moment.

“Kiss My Fat Ass!”

After tabloids published unflattering paparazzi photos of Tyra on a beach in a swimsuit in 2007, Tyra responded with an emotional rant, screaming: “Kiss my fat ass!” It was arguably the most authentic moment of her five-season run.

Yet, it sits in an awkward irony: the same woman who rightfully demanded grace while being dissected by the press would simultaneously judge “America’s Next Top Model” contestants about the exact same thing.

That One “Gay for Pay” Episode

Tyra featured straight men who worked in the gay adult industry, framing the conversation as a provocative social discussion.

However, critics felt the segment sensationalized sexuality and blurred lines of genuine identity for shock value.

Homeless for a Day

In a 2006 episode, Tyra dressed in ragged clothes and wandered the streets of New York as an observer of poverty to experience the woes of homelessness.

But the stunt was immediately slammed as a performative disaster; critics and viewers alike argued that the segment was deeply dehumanizing and overly dramatized poverty for ratings.

Patti LaBelle vs. The Cupcake Lady

Although this incident didn’t include Tyra directly, during a 2008 episode Patti LaBelle’s interaction with Lisa Lillien is still a memorable moment over a decade later!

Lillien, who was showing off low-calorie cupcakes, told the music legend: “Yeah, you can’t eat the paper,” after Patti picked up the cupcake in the wrapper. Patti quickly checked her asking, “What makes you think I think I could eat the paper, boo?”

Vaseline Frenzy

In September 2004, Oprah Winfrey made daytime television history by gifting every member of her studio audience a brand-new car. In a transparent—and ultimately disastrous—attempt to replicate, Tyra teased her own giveaway featuring her “biggest beauty secret!”

But when the dust settled, the big reveal wasn’t a life-changing luxury; it was a single jar of Vaseline. Her audience, and a nation of viewers, couldn’t help but cringe at the sheer audacity.