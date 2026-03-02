Don Lemon Slapped With Another Lawsuit as Minneapolis Churchgoer Claims His Protest Coverage Violated Her First Amendment Rights

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 17: Journalist Don Lemon speaks onstage during DL + DL ‘Anything Goes’ at City Winery Atlanta on February 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The fallout from journalist Don Lemon’s coverage of a protest inside a Minneapolis church continues even after he scored a huge win in court. Now, Lemon’s facing yet another lawsuit– this time from a church parishioner claiming Lemon’s coverage caused a lot more damage than he thinks.

We previously told you that tensions in Minneapolis over the ongoing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have led to widespread protests. Back in January, Lemon was one of several journalists covering a demonstration going down inside of Cities Church in St. Paul after organizers got the word that a church pastor lived a double life as an ICE agent.

Although the reporters received high praise for their dangerous yet necessary work, not everyone appreciated their presence. Lemon, journalist Georgia Fort, and Temple University student Jerome Richardson were all taken into custody in response to their live coverage, citing federal orders.

Ann Doucette was among the churchgoers inside Cities Church when protests flooded the building. In a new civil lawsuit against Lemon, Doucette alleged she was left with “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma.” She also claimed the activists protesting deprived her of her First Amendment right to freely practice her faith.

“As a result of Defendants’ actions, the worship service was disrupted, congregants experienced fear and distress, and Plaintiff’s ability to freely exercise her religion in a private place of worship was unlawfully interfered with,” the lawsuit obtained by NBC News said.

Violations of the First Amendment are exactly what U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Lemon of after his arrest.

“YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you,” Bondi wrote on X. “This Department of Justice STANDS for Christians and all Americans of faith.”

As The Root previously reported, a video analysis of Lemon’s livestream of the event contradicted claims that he violated anyone’s rights while reporting. Still, that’s not stopping his accuser from trying to take him down.

In her suit, Doucette claimed Lemon “appeared to take satisfaction” as he live-streamed the protest to his millions of followers. The accuser also named activist Nekima Levy Armstrong– the protest organizer– Will Kelly, Jerome Richardson, Trahern Crews, Jamael Lundy and St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Allen in her lawsuit, NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has moved to press charges on 30 more people, citing their respective roles in the Cities Church protest, according to the BBC. Bondi even threatened there’d be “more to come,” although she neglected to give a timeline on these expected arrests.