You’ll Never Guess What 1990s Halle Berry Film Inspired Iman Shumpert to Invest in Uber

Teyana Taylor’s ex-husband Iman Shumpert just dropped a low-key bomb about his financial moves. According to the former NBA superstar, he invested in Uber long before ride-shares took over major cities across America. And, surprisingly, the move came after a Blackity-Black ’90s film fave inspired his big bet on the ride-share giant.

During a recent episode of “Club Shay Shay,” the former NBA champ revealed he didn’t know a thing about investing, however the business model caught his attention after it reminded him of the faux cab service from the Black 1997 film fave, “B.A.P.S.” And despite the fact that he was “broke” at the time, he just couldn’t resist the opportunity to cash out.

“Boy, I ain’t know nothing about nothing. I just, I was broke,” Shumpert told Shannon Sharpe. “Uber sounded to me like… you remember ‘Rent-A-Cab?’ What movie was that? ‘B.A.P.S.?’ What if you could have a private driver whenever you want? he reflected. “I’m like, man, let me put a little money in there.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard revealed that his investment “flipped about two, three times.” And while that’s all well and good, Shumpert’s then financial position led him to pulling out too early, thinking the profits would eventually “drop.” When Uncle Shay Shay asked why he didn’t “leave a little in there,” Shumpert responded: “Boy, I took that money out so quick and bought something… because I thought it would drop like the rest of everything else.”

“I still made my money. I’m saying. I just didn’t make as much,” the former NBA star added. “I’d have cleaned up. You know what I’m saying?”

Shumpert never revealed exactly how much he put in, but it’s clear he walked away with a solid payday. While the star didn’t fully maximize profits, Shumpert’s story is a perfect example of how even small decisions can make a big difference in your wallet.