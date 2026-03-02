The Real Reason This Black Candidate for Governor Could Receive Zero Black Votes in November

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 01: Rep. John James (R-MI) speaks alongside Former race car driver Mario Andretti and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) during a news conference on May 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. James hosted Andretti on Capitol Hill to respond to the Formula 1 management denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Black voters in Michigan really aren’t feeling Rep. John James, one of three candidates running to be the state’s next governor. A new poll suggests James is struggling to win over Black Michigan residents ahead of the primaries… and it’s way worse than you could ever imagine.

James is up against former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an Independent, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat. But while James is the only Black candidate on the ballot, you might be shocked to learn he literally has zero support from Black voters. You might also be shocked to learn that he’s a MAGA Republican.

A new survey from Glengariff Group on behalf of the Detroit Regional Chamber showed 59.3 percent of Black respondents pledged their vote to Mayor Duggan, 14.8 percent were undecided and the rest chose Benson. While we still have a long way to go until the November election, the poll leaves James with none of the Black vote in the state. The Detroit Free Press pointed out that this is certainly a devastating realization for the GOP, who is still recovering from recent accusations of racism.

Rep. James did speak out after President Donald Trump posted a racist AI-generated video featuring Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

“I was shocked and appalled by that post,” Rep. James posted on X on Feb. 6. “I know the President. He is not racist. I’m glad to see that trash has been taken down.”

Even then, folks were quick to call out James for defending Trump at the expense of Black Americans. “President Donald Trump and I have been in each other’s corner through thick and thin for eight years — no reason that will end now,” James declared at the start of his gubernatorial campaign.

Rep. James has notably lost support with independents, women, young voters and now Black folks. While it seems his campaign might be dwindling, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

In fact, he recently announced a new proposition to create a “Bill of Rights” for Michigan parents. According to Bridge Michigan, the program outlines ways for parents to have “constitutional rights to direct the care, teaching, education, moral or religious training and upbringing of their children without government burden,” which is really just a flip on Michigan’s central school law.

Rep. James is just one of many Black GOP candidates running for office across the country, including Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt for Senate and Fla. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is also running for governor. James is looking to become the first-ever Black governor of Michigan, replacing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited to 2026. During his campaign announcement, James wrote, “Our state has suffered enough. Michigan is strong. Our people are strong.” He added, “But we are being held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership– leadership with real-world experience in the areas Michiganders need most.”

Although he stood strong in support of Rep. James in 2018, President Trump has not endorsed Hunt or James. Now, Trump’s silence comes as the new poll spells trouble for the Black MAGA politician.