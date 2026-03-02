Trayvon Martin and Other Black Men, Women Unjustly Killed

Over 14 years have passed since 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was gunned down in his own neighborhood in Florida. But while his tragic killing sparked a world-wide movement to protect young Black men and women, we’d be lying if we said there haven’t been other Trayvon Martins, whose murders continue to haunt the Black community.

George Zimmerman’s acquittal marked a dark time for Black Americans, but unfortunately it wouldn’t be the last. Hundreds of Black people have been killed by police, while in custody or simply for the color of their skin. Now, we honoring the lives and legacy of Martin and the other Black victims, who aren’t here to share their stories.

Mike Brown

FERGUSON, MO – AUGUST 09: Michael Brown Sr. (C-front) leads a march from the location where his son Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed following a memorial service marking the anniversary of his death on August 9, 2015 in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown Jr, was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on August 9, 2014. His death sparked months of sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and drew nationwide focus on police treatment of black suspects. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Two years after Trayvon’s death, 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in Ferguson, Mo. According to police testimony, Brown was accused of assaulting officer Darren Wilson and tried to take his weapon. Witness testimony and ballistics told a completely different story. Brown had his hands up when he was shot. His death sparked the global protest chant “Hands up, don’t shoot.” No charges were brought against officer Wilson, according to CBS News.

Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 24: People participate in a vigil following the guilty verdict for the defendants in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery on November 24, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty in the February 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

On Feb. 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in the Brunswick, Ga. area when three white men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan — armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck. Bryan followed the father and son in his own vehicle while recording the tragic incident. The men shot and killed Arbery, which prompted hundreds of demonstrations in his memory.

Wyleek Tinsley

The family of 19-year-old Wyleek Tinsley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after he was shot by Pennsylvania police responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to WPVI. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office reported officers heard a woman screaming and the sound of a gunshot coming from inside the home where Tinsley lived back in March 2025. When they finally entered, they saw Tinsley holding an unknown object and shot him dead. The object he was holding was his cell phone.

Philando Castile

ST. ANTHONY, MN – JULY 06: Demonstrators take a knee and hold up a fist as they march in honor of Philando Castile on July 6, 2020 in St. Anthony, Minnesota. Philando Castile was shot and killed during a traffic stop by Jeronimo Yanez, an officer with the St. Anthony Police Department, four years ago on July 6, 2016. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The murder of 32-year-old Philando Castile was broadcasted live for the world to watch. On July 6, 2016, Minn. police officer Jeronimo Yanez pulled Castile over while his girlfriend and her young daughter were also in the car. At some point, Castile tells Yanez he had a legally carried firearm inside of the vehicle. Next, the officer shot Castile multiple times, killing him

Sonya Massey

Kala McGuire, of Springfield, Illinois, rallies outside the Peoria County Courthouse on Oct. 22, 2025, on the first day in the trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriffâs deputy charged with killing Sonya Massey in her Springfield home last year. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

We previously told you about the disturbing case of Sonya Massey, which captivated the country in 2024. Massey called the police to her Illinois home after fearing a prowler was lurking outside of her house. When officers arrived, a brief discussion over a boiling pot of water quickly turned fatal when ex-officer Sean Grayson pulled out his weapon and shot Massey in the face. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Eric Garner

A memorial to Eric Garner outside film director Spike Lee’s studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn; Eric Garner died July 2014 after being arrested by police who used a chokehold, his death sparking widespread outrage – his pleas to police officers as he was being arrested ‘I can’t breathe’ becoming a widespread slogan of protest. (Photo by Epics/Getty Images)

Back in 2014, Eric Garner, 43, died after being placed in a prohibited chokehold by New York police. Officer Daniel Pantaleo held the hold after Garner was accused of selling loose cigarettes in Staten Island. He pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” before his untimely death, which was all caught on video.

Alton Sterling

BATON ROUGE, LA – JULY 21: A makeshift memorial for the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling is displayed outside the Triple S Food Mart next to a mural of Sterling July 21, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling was fatally wounded outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5 by a Baton Rouge police officer who was responding to a dispatch call of a man with a gun. Local communities are also reeling in the aftermath of the recent killings of three police officers who were ambushed along Baton Rouge’s Airline Highway Sunday. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Alton Sterling was only 37 when he was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II in 2016, according to reports. Sterling had been selling CDs outside of a convenience store when officers approached him. After a brief interaction, Sterling was shot dead, as bystanders captured the brutality on video. No state or federal charges were filed against the officers.

Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 12: Shenita Binns and others gather on the anniversary of the killing of Rayshard Brooks to honor his life and to demand justice on June 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Police were called because Rayshard Brooks fell asleep behind the wheel at a Wendys parking lot, Brooks was shot by officer Garrett Rolfe while trying to flee the scene. In May 2021, Rolfe was reinstated with back pay to his position on the police force. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By June 2020, much of the country had erupted in protests following the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. But in Atlanta, peaceful protests would soon get out of control following the killing of a 27-year-old Black man named Rayshard Brooks. He’d fallen asleep inside his car in the middle of a Wendy’s parking lot on June, 12, 2020. After being approached by Atlanta police officers, including Garrett Rolfe. Brooks reportedly failed a sobriety test and tried to flee with an officer’s Taser. In response, officer Rolfe shot and killed him. Charges brought against the officers were eventually dropped in 2022, USA Today reported.

Atatiana Jefferson

James Smith holds up a sign supporting justice for Atatiana Jefferson in a June 2022 file photo in Fort Worth, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In 2022, ex-Fort Worth, Texas police officer Aaron Dean was senteced to almost 12 years behind bars for the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. She’d been playing video games with her nephew after the pair made burgers. But after hearing a suspicious sound in the middle of the night, Jefferson went to investigate, while holding her gun, BBC reported. As she peeked out the window, officer Dean pulled out his weapon and fired through her window. He told the court he was in fear of his life.

Freddie Gray

BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 23: Trash collects below a mural of Freddie Gray after Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was found not guilty on all charges on June 23, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. Officer Goodson, the van driver in the Freddie Gray case, is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder. This is the third trial related to the death of Freddie Gray, who died while in police custody. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The arrest of 25-year-old Freddie Gray shocked the nation. On April 12, 2015, he was arrested by Baltimore police after fleeing. During the incident, Gray reportedly suffered a fatal spinal cord injury. Instead of providing medical attention to him, officers simply handcuffed him and shackled him in a police van without a seatbelt. He died five days after the “rough ride.” No charges were ever brought forth, according to the Department of Justice. Gray’s death was eventually ruled a homicide and his family scored a $6.4 million settlement.

Tamir Rice

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2021/04/23: Participant seen holding a protrait of Tamir Rice at the silent protest. Members of the activist group Rise And Resist gathered at 96th Street and Broadway in Manhattan to continue their weekly “Say Their Names” vigil. Participants read the ever-growing list of people who died in recent years at the hands of police officers across the country, closing the vigil with a 9 minutes and 26 seconds moment of silence in honor of George Floyd. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When officers responded to a call of someone with a gun, no one could’ve expected they’d target a 12-year-old named Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio. On November 22, 2014, officers, including Timothy Loehmann, arrived to the park where Rice was holding a toy gun, the Guardian reported. Loehmann shot Rice immediately and failed to administer first aid, which could’ve prevent his death the next day.

Rekia Boyd

Donald Lightfoot holds a sign in support of Rekia Boyd while joining other protesters in Chicago on Monday, April 20, 2015. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rekia Boyd was only 22 years old when an off-duty Chicago detective shot her in the back of the head using an unregistered gun on March 21, 2012. According to reports, Boyd and the rest of her friends were leaving Douglas Park when they encountered Detective Dante Servin, according to WTTW. A verbal altercation between the two groups eventually led Servin to fire his weapon multiple times over his shoulder. He claimed one of the friends banished a gun although a weapon was never found. Servin was found not guilty.



Oscar Grant

OAKLAND, CA – JANUARY 14: Protestors carry signs with a picture of slain 22-year-old Oscar Grant III during a demonstration at Oakland City Hall January 14, 2009 in Oakland, California. Twelve days after the fatal shooting of Oscar Grant III, former Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police officer Johannes Mehserle was arrested and charged with murder for shooting Grant in the back as he lay face down on the ground following an altercation on a BART train. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

At 22 years old, Oscar Grant was fatally shot in the back by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle on New Year’s Day 2009. He’d been detained by officers inside Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. But as multiple officers responded to Grant’s arrest, officer Mehserle pulled out his gun and shot Grant in the back as he laid on the ground. Mehserle claimed he intended to use a Taser. Video of the killing sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.