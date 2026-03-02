How Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Stole the Entire Show at the 2026 Actor Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: (L-R) Rue Rose Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

At the 2026 Actor Awards (f.k.a. the SAG Awards), our favorite Black stars strutted their stuff on the red carpet. One of the most highly-anticipated arrivals was “One Battle After Another” star Teyana Taylor—but it was her daughter who was ultimately the one everybody couldn’t stop talking about!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media

If you missed it, Taylor came through massively, styling and profiling in a classic Thom Browne dress with her five-year-old daughter, Rue Rose, as her plus one for the event. In a red carpet moment that was too cute to be true, Rue played baby stylist to her mom, running out to fix the bottom of her dress and straighten it out before she took pictures.

Later on, when the two were stopped by E! News, Rue introduced herself and said that she was “honored” to be there and that one day she hoped to win a lot of trophies like her mom.

“I wanted to thank you guys for my mom and this wonderful day. And all of y’all outfits look very good, and I’m mostly saying this for my mom. This is actually such an honor. And I hope when I grow up I can get a trophy, too,” she said.

Watch the swoon-worthy moment below.

Teyana Taylor’s daughter Rue Rose Taylor Shumpert brought her to tears during a heartwarming interview at the #ActorsAwards. 🥹 https://t.co/yNNkPP0t5S #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/sumHfQAQR5 — E! News (@enews) March 2, 2026

Before heading inside, Teyana and Rue also answered a couple of questions with Entertainment Tonight, where the young child gave her name, age, and asked if she could sing a song. After host Nischelle Turner obliged, Rue began singing “Let It Go” in the most adorable way possible.

Speaking to how her daughter stepped up and posed for pics on her own, Teyana joked: “I had to look over and be like, ‘Is that the next pose that I should do? Rue Rose did this pose, so I’mma do this pose,’…I am [her assistant] tonight. I will be it every single day.”

Can we get a round of applause for Teyana Taylor's five-year-old daughter, Rue Rose's, 10/10 performance! 😭👏 #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/E0bXXwPBzL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 2, 2026

Seriously, can little Rue get any cuter? We think the answer is no.