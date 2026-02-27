New Development After White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: A view of Hunter College of The City University of New York, April 10, 2017 in New York City. Following a state budget approval on Sunday, New York will be the first state to make public colleges and universities free for qualified middle-class students with a family income under $125,000. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Updated on 02/27/2026 @ 5:00 p.m.)

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Meet the Masterminds Behind the Beats: Celebrating Black Music Producers by Region To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Meet the Masterminds Behind the Beats: Celebrating Black Music Producers by Region

New York City students and community members gathered via Zoom for what was supposed to be a District 3 Community Education Council meeting about the city’s plan to shut down several schools on Manhattan’s West Side. The discussion instead took a horrific– and racist — turn after one professor forgot to mute her mic. Now, she’s facing the music.

Allyson Friedman, who worked as an associate professor at Hunter College in the state, was placed on leave amid an ongoing investigation into comments made during a recent Zoom meeting. She was one of many educators logged on to hear from students about potentially closing several schools, Newsweek reported.

One unidentified Black middle schooler stood before the council to give an emotional testimony about why she doesn’t want her school to shut down. But her moment was quickly overshadowed when Friedman unknowingly interrupted her.

“They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” the college professor said during the Feb. 10 meeting. In a clip taken from the Zoom session, you can see students and staff first sharing confused looks. Then, Friedman’s unmuted mic continued.

“If you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back,” she said. “You don’t have to tell them anymore.” According to The New York Times, the professor was referencing Superintendent Dr. Reginald Higgins — a Black man — who spoke earlier during the call.

Ironically, Higgins’ words come from a quote by Carter G. Woodson, the father of Black History Month. In his 1933 book, “The Mis-education of the Negro,” Woodson explained how the indoctrination of enslaved people were key to the success of chattel slavery.

Screenshot from YouTube

He wrote, “If you make a man feel that he is inferior, you do not have to compel him to accept an inferior status, for he will seek it himself. If you make a man think that he is justly an outcast, you do not have to order him to the back door. He will go without being told; and if there is no back door, his very nature will demand one.”

Fast forward to Feb. 10 when Woodson’s words were taken out of context. Friedman’s hot mic moment was quickly met with dropped jaws and wide eyes from other Zoom participants. One person jumped in to shut her down.

“Allyson Friedman, what you’re saying is absolutely hearable here,” the person was heard saying. “You gotta stop.” After a long and awkward pause, the meeting continued with no more interruptions.

Friedman later told the Times she was simply trying to “explain the concept of systemic racism” to her child, who was apparently also in the room with her. “My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” Friedman said. “I fully support these courageous students in their efforts to stop school closures.”

She apologized for the impact her remarks made on participants in the Zoom call. “However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain, while that was not my intent I do truly apologize,” she added.

Hunter College President Nancy Cantor later acknowledged Friedman’s words in the context of Black History Month. “This painful incident unfolded at a meeting where Black History Month was being celebrated and the pernicious and enduring effects of anti-Black systemic racism were being discussed, especially with regard to the role of educational institutions in addressing them,” Cantor said.

“Hunter has long embraced such a role, which requires constant vigilance to remain attentive and responsive to the ways in which we continually draw and redraw discriminatory social lines,” she said.

