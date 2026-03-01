Latino Man Threatens To Call Trump On Black Family For Being At Their Home

Since the year started, it just feels like Black folks cannot catch a break. From ICE attacks, horrid social media posts and the BAFTA incident, Black people are having to deal with a lot of hostility. Now, a video is circulating on social media of a Black family being harassed by a Latino man for simply being at their home.

While the video is horrible, it shines a light on an uncomfortable truth: Black folks will always be the most targeted by White supremacy. Let’s get into it.

In the video, an unidentified Black family stands at their door as their new neighbor, a Latino man, hurls insults, assuming they were trespassing.

“Where’s the lady that lives here, bro?” he asks, before hurling slurs at them and asking where the past tenant had left to. “Where are the Puerto Rican ladies, bro? F*** this, n***a. What happened to the lady that used to live here?”

As the neighbor continues to harass the Black family, another resident walks past and tells him to go back to his house, explaining that the old tenant had moved back to Puerto Rico. However, this was not enough for the disgruntled neighbor, as he then threatened to call President Donald Trump on the Black family.

“I will f*** you up if you go into my house. Know that, n***a. I’ll call Trump real quick. I’ll call Trump,” he says before walking away.

Commenting on the video, TikToker and author Randi B. pointed out how outrageous it was for a Latino man to threaten to call Trump on a Black family, considering that Trump has harmed Latino communities with his ICE policies.

“The fact that this Latino man was upset about Black people moving into his neighborhood and then threatened to call Trump on the Black family is absolutely infuriating and nuts,” she said. “It shows the insidiousness of racism. That even this disenfranchised Latino, with all that is going on in this world, thinks that he is better than Black people.”

Randi B. added that the division between minorities only adds to White supremacist power and does not help anyone.

“Part of the evil genius of White supremacy is its ability to divide and distance oppressed populations from one another. It is so infuriating to see, but it should not be unexpected, as this is a result of a sustained and intentional effort. The only way we counter it is with an effort equally as strong and intentional.”

In the comments of the video, Black users wrote that they were not surprised and felt that Black folks have no allies against racism.

“We have no friends, let that sink in,” commented one user.

“We as a Black community do not and will not have allies. You on point, my queen, speak truth,” added another.

“Not surprised, smh,” wrote a third.