2026 NAACP Image Awards Best Moments and Surprises

The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards, also known as one of the biggest and Blackest awards shows of the entire awards season, went off without a hitch on Saturday, Feb. 28! And just like annual cookouts and our grandmama’s pound cake, it was an extremely Black and beautiful affair! From Viola Davis and Colman Domingo taking home the prestigious Chairman’s and President’s Award, respectively to Salt-N-Pepa getting inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, there was more than enough amazing things that went down. But if you didn’t get a chance to catch the show live, catch our breakdown for some of the best moments and highlights of the night!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change

Best Moments: Samuel L. Jackson’s Moving Jesse Jackson’s Tribute

Towards the top of the show, Samuel Jackson came out in traditional African garb to give a riveting speech and tribute to the late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson. His words, much like Jackson’s caused the audience to applause and reminisce about the powerful life of an American icon who left a truly indelible legacy.

From one Jackson to another. Samuel L Jackson honors the legendary Jesse Jackson 🕊️ #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/w6lK4Z6Dxk — BET (@BET) March 1, 2026

Surprise: Delroy Lindo Finally Adresses the BAFTA Situation

In one of the more surprising moments of the night, “Sinners” star Delroy Lindo came onstage alongside the film’s director Ryan Coogler to present an award with the former veteran star receiving a standing ovation. This marked his first public appearance since the now-infamous BAFTA incident. Not too long after, Lindo got onstage, he received a standing ovation from the audience and subsequently made an official remark about the previous awards show moment.

“We appreciate all of the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us. It is an honor to be here amongst our people this evening, amongst so many people who have shown us such incredible support,” he said. “And it’s a classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive. Thank you very much for the support.”

Best Moments: The Sinners Sweep

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Ryan Coogler and the “Sinners” crew walked away as the big winners of the night. While Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku previously won for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively for their roles in the movie and Coogler won for Outstanding Writing and Director, “Sinners” also won for Outstanding Motion Picture. Miles Caton also won for Breakout Role while Michael B. Jordan won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion picture and Entertainer of the Year.

In his emotional speech, he thanked the Black community, his mother Donna, and the fans for always showing up and supporting him throughout his career.

Later, when Coogler and the acting ensemble accepted the award for Outstanding Motion Picture, he gave a moving speech as well, saying in part:

“Our people have been here over four centuries, there’s always been a lot of lies told about us. And a lie, no matter how powerful the person saying it is, it’s still a lie. And the truth, no matter how little power the person has at saying the truth, it’s still the truth. And the truth is y’all are loved, y’all are beautiful, and y’all are powerful and mighty. And bless y’all. Thank y’all so much.”

Ryan Coogler after winning outstanding motion picture at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards for Sinners:



"Our people have been here over four centuries, there's always been a lot of lies told about us. And a lie, no matter how powerful the person saying it is, it's still a lie. And… pic.twitter.com/6FGZw4RcyK — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 1, 2026