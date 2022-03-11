1963 - Sidney Poitier - Best Actor - Lilies in the Field

It’s no surprise that Sidney Poitier is the standard bearer for all the other men on this list. He was first nominated in 1958 for The Defiant Ones, becoming the first Black actor nominated for Best Actor. He then made history when he became the first Black man to win the award in 1963. It seems only fitting that he received an Honorary Oscar in 2001 on the same night Denzel won for Best Actor and Halle won for Best Actress. He truly was an inspiration and role model for generations of Black actors.