Across the country, there have been continuous efforts to ban books from libraries and schools that deal with issues of race and sexuality. And it’s no coincidence that many of those books were written by authors that identify as LGBTQ or Black. But as conservatives push to keep people from reading these books, it’s important that we push just as hard on the other side to keep them in circulation. This is even more important as Republicans set out to push their “anti-woke” agenda when they take control of the House of Representatives next year.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite books by Black authors that are frequent targets of conservatives. Accused of everything from sexually explicit content to making white people feel bad about slavery, haters just can’t keep these titles out of their mouths.