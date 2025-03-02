'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy's Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called 'Cowardly,' Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News

Music

Music

Catching you up with all the the music news this week.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Graphic: Images: Aaron J. Thornton, Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID, Cole Burston // Gregory Shamus
What?? Def Jam Executive Kevin Liles Sued for Sexual Assault, Here's What We Know

What?? Def Jam Executive Kevin Liles Sued for Sexual Assault, Here’s What We Know

Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

The Hip-Hip community is taking a hit after music executive Kevin Liles is now facing serious allegations. According to a lawsuit filed on Thursday (Feb. 27), the former Def Jam president is being sued for alleged sexual assault during his time as president. — Phenix S Halley

Diddy's Mother Joins Her Son in Legal Battles After She's Hit With a Lawsuit. Here Are the Details

Diddy’s Mother Joins Her Son in Legal Battles After She’s Hit With a Lawsuit. Here Are the Details

Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t the only one dealing with legal issues. The hip-hop mogul’s mother, Janice Combs, is also having to fight serious allegations after one of the co-founders of Bad Boy Entertainment is accusing the 84-year-old of fraud. — Noah A. McGee

Lil Baby Described as 'Cowardly' by Atlanta Police. Here's Why

Lil Baby Described as ‘Cowardly’ by Atlanta Police. Here’s Why

Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID (Getty Images)

Lil Baby is facing the heat from the Atlanta Police Department (APD) after the death of two teenagers. Officers went as far as to call the “WHAM” rapper “cowardly” for his actions. — Noah A. McGee

How Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Drake Step His Lawsuit Game Up

How Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Drake Step His Lawsuit Game Up

Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Photo: Cole Burston // Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Drake has seemingly been minding his business and not been paying too much attention to Kendrick Lamar’s moves. However, his legal team appears to be speaking for him. They recently mentioned Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance in response to a claim made by Universal Music Group (UMG). — Noah A. McGee

Iconic and Obscure Songs That Kendrick Lamar Has Sampled in His Music

Iconic and Obscure Songs That Kendrick Lamar Has Sampled in His Music

Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Photo: Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service (Getty Images)

One of the things that makes Kendrick Lamar’s catalog so enjoyable is his ability to infuse jazz, R&B, and so many other genres into his music. He did it on his legendary diss track, “Not Like Us,” and has done so on several other songs throughout his career. — Noah A. McGee

Tyler, the Creator Claps Back at 'Weird' Fan Behavior in Social Media Rant

Tyler, the Creator Claps Back at ‘Weird’ Fan Behavior in Social Media Rant

Image for article titled Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy&#39;s Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called &#39;Cowardly,&#39; Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (Getty Images)

Tyler, the Creator is never afraid to let his supporters know how they annoy him, even if they are among hip-hop’s most loyal fans. Recently, on social media, the Los Angeles MC expressed his frustration over the fans who have had the special opportunity to meet him in person. — Noah A. McGee

