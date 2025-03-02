Def Jam Executive Accused of Sexual Assault, Diddy's Mother Sued for Fraud, Lil Baby Called 'Cowardly,' Drake Adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show to Lawsuit, and More Music News

The Hip-Hip community is taking a hit after music executive Kevin Liles is now facing serious allegations. According to a lawsuit filed on Thursday (Feb. 27), the former Def Jam president is being sued for alleged sexual assault during his time as president. — Phenix S Halley
Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t the only one dealing with legal issues. The hip-hop mogul’s mother, Janice Combs, is also having to fight serious allegations after one of the co-founders of Bad Boy Entertainment is accusing the 84-year-old of fraud. — Noah A. McGee
Lil Baby is facing the heat from the Atlanta Police Department (APD) after the death of two teenagers. Officers went as far as to call the “WHAM” rapper “cowardly” for his actions. — Noah A. McGee
Drake has seemingly been minding his business and not been paying too much attention to Kendrick Lamar’s moves. However, his legal team appears to be speaking for him. They recently mentioned Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance in response to a claim made by Universal Music Group (UMG). — Noah A. McGee
One of the things that makes Kendrick Lamar’s catalog so enjoyable is his ability to infuse jazz, R&B, and so many other genres into his music. He did it on his legendary diss track, “Not Like Us,” and has done so on several other songs throughout his career. — Noah A. McGee
Tyler, the Creator is never afraid to let his supporters know how they annoy him, even if they are among hip-hop’s most loyal fans. Recently, on social media, the Los Angeles MC expressed his frustration over the fans who have had the special opportunity to meet him in person. — Noah A. McGee