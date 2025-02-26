How Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Drake Step His Lawsuit Game Up

Drake has seemingly been minding his business and not been paying too much attention to Kendrick Lamar’s moves. However, his legal team appears to be speaking for him. They recently mentioned Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance in response to a claim made by Universal Music Group (UMG).

On Monday, in a letter obtained by XXL, Attorney Michael J. Gottlieb cited Lamar performing “Not Like Us” in front of an international audience, writing, “Delaying discovery would unfairly prejudice Plaintiff, who is continuing to suffer the consequences of UMG’s defamatory campaign. Indeed, at the same time UMG has been delaying here, UMG launched new campaigns to further spread the defamatory content, including at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which had over 133.5 million viewers.”

This letter was sent to Judge Antonio Vargas in response to UMG’s claim that Drake and his legal team were dropping certain allegations in their complaint against the behemoth music company. But based on this letter from Gottlieb, they’re not backing down at all.

The Toronto rapper initially filed the defamation and harassment suit in January, accusing UMG of spreading the false narrative that he is a pedophile through Lamar’s now-legendary diss track. In the legal documents, Drake’s attorneys make it clear that this lawsuit is not about Lamar, who wrote and performed the song, but UMG, whom they claim “saw an opportunity, seized it, and continued to fan the flames.”

The “Gimme a Hug” rapper also named several internet stars and alleged that UMG allowed these personalities to monetize reactions to Lamar’s diss track without enforcing copyright claims.

He believes that this helped spread the false claims that he’s a child predator and is an example of the company prioritizing money over the 6-God’s reputation.

The content creators implicated in the suit are some of the most popular online, including Kai Cenat, NoLifeShaq, RDC Gaming, Cartier Family, and Zias.