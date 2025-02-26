Tyler, the Creator Claps Back at ‘Weird’ Fan Behavior in Social Media Rant

Tyler, the Creator is never afraid to let his supporters know how they annoy him, even if they are among hip-hop’s most loyal fans. Recently, on social media, the Los Angeles MC expressed his frustration over the fans who have had the special opportunity to meet him in person.

On Monday, in a post on X, Tyler wrote, “yo when you see me dont be asking questions like ‘ whY are you here in a major city..... are you renting a house here...where you going’ like n***a I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird ass questions... say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk lol.”

Hilariously enough, many fans had some amusing comments in response to Tyler’s post.

One fan commented, “Yeah I asked you where Frank was one time and you said ‘idk n word I am not his parole officer.’”

Another fan added, “I’d be sick to my stomach if I saw this after I met bro.”

One user referenced Tyler’s 2021 album, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” writing, “Bruh you told me to call you when I get lost and its been 3 days and you still haven’t returned my call.”

It’s common for Tyler to interact with his fans on social media like this. Last month, leading up to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, many fans assumed Tyler would be a guest performer for the show, alluding to a trailer Lamar released that looks similar to the military aesthetic of Tyler’s 2024 album, “CHROMAKOPIA.”

However, Tyler quickly shut it down, writing on Instagram, “n***a I’m on tour i will not be at football game yall better watch kenny.”