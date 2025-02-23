Grandparents Reacting to Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Act Are The Next Viral Thing on Tiktok

It’s been two weeks since Kendrick Lamar took the world by storm with his very “Black” Super Bowl performance. Weirdly, it’s been a unifying force during a time when the nation and the cultures are so divided. First, there were videos of White people realizing halftime wasn’t just about Drake, then there were the dances, the discovery of symbolism, and Easter eggs. And now people are uploading videos of their grandparents reacting to the performance. The verdict? Kendrick is a rapper who is able to captivate all generations. The reactions have been hilarious as seniors are either dancing to or trying to decipher Kendrick’s rapping. Here’s a list of some of the funniest reactions for you to watch.
Retirement House reacts
These seniors, who are a part of a social media group called the “Retirement house,” try to decipher what is going on in the video. One pair even adds their own twist onto what the Kendrick and Drake’s beef was about.
Two Steppers
The way Kendrick two-stepped his way down the stage has become an iconic move, and these seniors wanted to try the dance for themselves.
Kendrick Lamar Is Breaking Hearts
In this hilarious video, the creator says that his mum crushing on Kendrick Lamar has created a feud between his 94 and 92 year old parents. See, it’s not just Kendrick’s music that is captivating people, but his good looks too.
Eye’s glued to the screen
This Grandpa is unable to look away from the screen as he takes in Kendrick’s performance.
Can’t Help But Jive
Grandpa is grooving and trying his best to emulate KDot’s dancers.
Everyone is Laughing
This guy can’t help but laugh at the hilarious reactions that have come from Kendrick’s Super bowl performance. This older gentlemen in the video almost looks disgusted by what he is seeing.
Kendrick Raps Too Fast
The creator mimics how seniors have been reacting to Kendrick and he is funny. One complaint that has been said repeatedly is that Kendrick raps too fast for them to understand him.
Kendrick Superfan
This lady can’t get enough of Kendrick as she excitedly sits down to watch the show, and adds in the fact that Kendrick is “so handsome.” We agree.
Two Opposite Reactions
These two grandparent’s have hilariously different reactions to the show. As Grand pa leans in closer to try and understand what he’s hearing, Grandma does the two-step to the music.
“I Can’t Understand Him”
This Grandpa is perplexed by what Kendrick Lamar is saying; it’s a familiar complaint that rapping is too fast for them to catch on to what he is rapping about.
Get it Grandma!
Oh Girl has turned the living room space into her own little dance floor; Truth is, she should’ve been on stage with him.
Captivated by Kendrick
These ladies were completely captivated by Kendrick Lamar. Are they are appreciating his music or they are appreciating his handsome looks or maybe both?
A Kendrick Interpreter
This handsome Grand pa has to recruit his Grand daughter to help him fully understand what is going on during the performance,]. Smart move.