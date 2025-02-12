All the Times Drake Dragged Women Instead of His Male Enemies Like Kendrick Lamar

As everyone celebrates the success Kendrick Lamar has had over the past couple of weeks, they’ve also noticed some weird behavior from his rival, Drake. Instead of attacking the man who called him a “certified pedophile” on a diss track, the Toronto rapper is going after women.

On Tuesday, in response to Serena Williams’ shocking appearance at Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show, Drake couldn’t help but be petty and post a photo of him with Williams’ former agent, Jill Smoller, on his “Finsta” (fake instagram) account.

This is just one instance of Drake ignoring the real person he has problems with and attacking the women involved.

His petty behavior continued on Wednesday when he posted a picture of Sofia Richie Grange. Why does this matter? She’s the daughter-in-law to Lucian Grange, CEO of Universal Music Group.

Last month, he filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG accusing them of using the popularity of “Not Like Us” to launch a smear campaign against him, hoping that it would devalue his music which would in turn, give them leverage in future contract negotiations.

After these two recent posts, several people on social media have called out the 6-God’s weird behavior, and have criticized him for using women to poke fun at the men he actually has a problem with.

One person wrote on X, “Idk...a man looked dead in the camera and said, “say drake I hear you like em young “, and the whole stadium yelled a-minorrrrrrrrrr but his response is directed at a woman?”

Another user added, “Drake dissed Serena Williams and her husband. So she Crip-walked on his grave. Y’all never have smoke for the dude going around attacking women.”

This behavior shouldn’t shock anyone who has followed Drake’s career. Just last year, as his beef with K. Dot was heating up, he’s the one who claimed that Lamar beat his fiancé, Whitney Alford, and claimed that his manager, Dave Free, fathered one of his children.

In his beef with Pusha T, Drake was the first one who brought up the Virginia rapper’s fiancé (now wife), Virginia Williams.

Even in his feud with Meek Mill, he brought up Nicki Minaj, who Meek was dating at the time. It’s just who Drake is: Instead of having smoke for the people who are actually attacking him, he goes after the people who haven’t said anything about him, and in most cases, they turn out to be women.